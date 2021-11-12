‘La Brea’ Renewed For Season 2 At NBC

Disaster drama La Brea will be back for a second season.

NBC has renewed the series for a sophomore run after the ratings success of the Natalie Zea-fronted thriller.

The renewal comes as the broadcast network unveiled its midseason schedule.

La Brea stars Zea, Eoin Macken, Jack Martin, Zyra Gorecki, Jon Seda, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Nicholas Gonzalez, Lily Santiago, Chloe De Los Santos and Josh McKenzie.

The series is centered on a mother and son separated from father and daughter after a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens up in Los Angeles.

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2020-21 Season

La Brea comes from writer David Appelbaum, who exec produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt and Ken Woodruff.

It is produced by Universal Television in association with Keshet Studios.

The show is the number one new show of the fall in the 18-49 demo and NBC said that it had reached more than 47M viewers across linear and digital platforms.

The pilot, which aired September 28, stands at a 3.6 in 18-49 and 19.8M viewers.

It has also become the best launch of any new NBC show on the network’s sister streamer Peacock and is the number three new show of the season in total Live+3 viewers after NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI International.

Keshet Studios president Peter Traugott told Deadline that he was pleased with the amount of marketing support surrounding the show, which took a long time to make it to air as a result of the pandemic — it was in the middle of producing its pilot when Covid hit and was picked up straight-to-series in January 2021.

“The only thing worse than a network not liking you show is that they love it so much that there’s that pressure. We have no control with the ratings,” he added. “NBC and Universal have been so supportive because La Brea has the potential to draw in audiences, and if they turn up, the pressure is on us to keep bringing them back.”