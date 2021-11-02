‘Kingston And The Magician’s Lost & Found’ Movie Adaptation In Works At Disney Branded Television

Rucker Moses and Theo Gangi’s recently released acclaimed middle-grade book series Kingston and the Magician’s Lost & Found and its sequel Kingston and the Echoes of Magic are headed for the small screen.

Disney Branded Television has optioned rights to the book series for television. An original movie based on the first book is currently in development with Jane Startz (Disney’s Sneakerella, The School for Good and Evil) executive producing. The book’s authors, Craig S. Phillips, Harold Hayes Jr. and Gangi, will serve as co-executive producers.

In Kingston and the Magician’s Lost & Found, Kingston has just moved from the suburbs back to Echo City, Brooklyn—the last place his father was seen alive. Kingston’s father was one of the world’s greatest magicians until one trick went wrong, and he disappeared, somehow taking all of Echo City’s magic with him. When Kingston finds a magic box his father left behind as a clue, Kingston knows there’s more to his father’s disappearance than meets the eye. He’ll have to keep it a secret until he can restore magic to Echo City. With his cousin Veronica and childhood friend Too Tall Eddie, Kingston works to solve the clues, but one wrong move and his father might not be the only one who goes missing.

“We are thrilled to partner with Craig, Harold and Theo and bring their heartfelt story of wonder and mystery to our audience,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. “Set against the backdrop of true magical history, this is an inspiring adventure of extraordinary moments happening in everyday situations.”

The book series was published this year (Kingston and the Magician’s Lost & Found in February and Kingston and the Echoes of Magic in October) by Penguin Random House, and has garnered much critical acclaim. The series received a starred review from Publishers Weekly, which called it “A fast-paced, magical read set in an accessible, vibrant world where Black magicians and a mainly Black cast take center stage.”

“‘Kingston’ is an adventure that is epic and intimate, set in a world that is both mysterious and familiar — with a story and characters our audience can relate to and be awed by,” said Lauren Kisilevsky, SVP Original Movies, Disney Branded Television. “The adventure, emotion and authenticity in these books align with our mission to tell stories that not only engage and entertain but remind us that there is magic all around us, even in the most unexpected places.”