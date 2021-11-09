Kim Cattrall Joins Peacock’s ‘Queer As Folk’ In Recurring Role

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Cattrall has joined the cast of Peacock’s Queer As Folk in a recurring guest star role. The Golden Globe winner will portray a martini-soaked, high-society Southern debutant with trailer park roots in the series, which was picked up by the streamer in April.

The series, a reimagination of the hit British series of the same name from Russell T. Davis, follows the lives of a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy. A U.S. remake, set in Pittsburgh, aired on Showtime from 2000-2005.

Cattrall joins previously announced cast members Ryan O’Connell, Jesse James Keitel, Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way and Fin Argus.

Queer as Folk is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series is created, written and executive produced by Stephen Dunn, who will also direct the pilot episode. Executive producers also include Jaclyn Moore, Lee Eisenberg, Emily Brecht, Davies, Nicola Shindler and Richard Halliwell on behalf of NENT Studios UK, which distributes the format.

Last week, Deadline exclusively revealed that Cattrall joined the cast of Hulu’s How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father, in a major recurring role. She also just wrapped work on About My Father, inspired by the life of stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco opposite Robert De Niro.

Cattrall, who launched her career in the 1980s in such movies as Police Academy, Porky’s, Big Trouble in Little China and 1991’s Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, was nominated for five Supporting Actress Comedy Series Emmys, and won a Supporting Actress Golden Globe and two SAG ensemble awards for her portrayal of PR maven Samantha Jones on HBO’s Sex and the City. She starred in the two big-screen versions of the award-winning series, which grossed close to $710 million combined worldwide.

Cattrall is repped by Art2Perform and Hansen, Jacobson.