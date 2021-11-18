Kevin Yorn’s Law Firm Promotes Four To Partner

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Yorn’s law firm Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman has promoted Ashley Briskman, Cary Dobkin, Kristi Eddington and Miles Metcoff to partner positions.

“Congratulations to Ashley, Cary, Kristi and Miles,” Yorn said. “We are excited to add these talented, homegrown attorneys to the leadership team. One core tenant of our firm has always been to complement external recruiting with a commitment to elevating exceptional attorneys from within our own ranks. We believe this ethos is essential for building a strong, effective culture that best positions us to serve our incredible clients.”

Yorn Levine Barnes is a leading entertainment law firm with offices in Los Angeles and New York which reps industry talent and companies. The firm’s clients include Kenya Barris, Loren Bouchard, Gisele Bunchen, Ellen DeGeneres, the Duffer Brothers, Scarlett Johansson, Mike Judge, Alicia Keys, Matthew McConaughey, NASCAR, Jordan Peele, Zoe Saldana and Jason Sudeikis.

The firm also supports the fundraising efforts of venture and growth companies in all areas of consumer and tech as well as assisting clients in the media ecosystem with their business investments and partnerships.

Here are bios of the newly elevated partners:

Ashley Briskman joined the firm in 2011 working for Gregg Gellman and Nick Gladden. She previously worked in WME’s music business affairs department fresh out of law school. Her work in regards to the firm’s clients and deals include Francesca Sloane, Sanaa Lathan, Martin Starr, Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, Marlon Wayans, and Marsai Martin. Her client rosters includes Katie Krentz (CBS Overall, just renewed, covering shows including Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Lower Decks and Harper House), Yalun Tu (writer on Wu Assassins and NCIS:Hawaii), Jay Hasrajani (creator of Netflix’s Boons and Curses), Sierra Katow (actress on Mindy Kaling’s The Sex Lives of College Girls, stand-up comic on Last Comic Standing, and writer on upcoming Netflix series) and Dave Harris (poet and playwright; writer of live stage play Tambo & Bones and Summertime, directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada, which premiered at Sundance 2020.

Cary Dobkin joined Yorn Levine in 2015 after five years practicing with two national and international corporate law firms. His work with the firm’s clients include Jason Sudeikis, Michael Shannon, Liam Hemsworth and Sebastian Maniscalco. Among the client roster he’s built are Hacks lead actress Hannah Einbinder, co-lead of FX’s Shogun Cosmo Jarvis, Peacock’s The Resort creator and writer of Andy Samberg’s Palm Springs, Andy Siara; Netflix Top Boy lead Kane Robinson, Travis Bennett (FX’s “Dave”); and actress, filmmaker, activist Tommy Dorfman. Dobkin has also been instrumental in helping to expand the firm’s profile in the UK and representation of UK and international talent.

Kristi Eddington participated in several internships during law school in all facets of the entertainment industry including Fox Cable Networks, Paradigm Talent Agency, Sheppard Mullin, and Newhouse Porter Hubbard. Eddington joined the firm in 2014 working for David Krintzman and Ryan Goodell, covering film TV talent and writers/producers. Eddington’s work includes Matthew McConaughey, Dan Levy, Padma Lakshmi, Terry Crews, Zoe Saldana, and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

Miles Metcoff cut his teeth in the mailroom at William Morris and then with the Film Group at Paramount Pictures before heading to law school with the goal of becoming an entertainment attorney. He has been an associate with Yorn Levine for the last six years focusing on film and television writer and director clients, and he’s worked with such talent as Paul Weitz, Chris Weitz, Dan Levy, Snoop Dogg, and Boyd Holbrook. The client list he’s built includes Eternals scribes Kaz and Ryan Firpo, screenwriter Christy Hall, The Chair co-creator Annie Julia Wyman, Netflix film Spaceman scribe Colby Day and Finch scriber Craig Luck.