Kevin Spacey Faces $31 Million In Damages As He Loses Arbitration Case Over ‘House Of Cards’ Exit

An arbitrator has ruled in favor of MRC, the production company behind House of Cards, in its case against Kevin Spacey over his firing from the show as he faced allegations of sexual misconduct.

The ruling, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, awarded MRC $29.5 million in damages and $1.4 million in attorneys fees and costs. MRC had sought the damages for lost revenue due to Spacey’s exit.

MRC confirmed the arbitrator’s ruling. In a statement, the company said, “The safety of our employees, sets and work environments is of paramount importance to MRC and why we set out to push for accountability.”

Its attorney, Michael Kump of Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump Holley LLP, said, “It was a privilege representing MRC in this matter. MRC stood its ground, pursued this case doggedly, and obtained the right result in the end.”

According to the Journal, the ruling was made in October, 2020, but only became public on Monday, when MRC filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Spacey was dropped from the show in 2017 as allegations emerged. Netflix announced that it would not be involved in any further production with Spacey, while MRC suspended him from the show in light of the allegations. MRC cited breach of contract as it filed a claim in 2019.

The series went for one more season with Robin Wright in the lead.

Spacey filed a counterclaim, alleging that he was owed money after he was dropped from the series and that he did not breach the contract. An attorney representing Spacey did not immediately return a request for comment. In recent years, Spacey has taped a series of Christmas Eve messages that he has posted on social media.

In October, 2017, Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making unwanted sexual advances when Rapp was 14. That led to the suspension of production of the series for a time, as MRC and Netflix confirmed that a complaint was made against Spacey in 2012 and “immediate action was taken.”

More to come.