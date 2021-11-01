Kevin Hart & Woody Harrelson Action Comedy ‘Man From Toronto’ Heads To Late Summer 2022

Update: The Man From Toronto is walking away from MLK weekend 2022 where Kevin Hart has traditionally launched his Ride Along movies and will now open on Aug. 12, 2022.

Man From Toronto leaves behind Spyglass and Paramount’s reboot of Scream on MLK, as well as the Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas 20th Century Studios thriller Deep Water and dates itself on a new weekend in early August where it’s up against Paramount’s Secret Headquarters comedy starring Owen Wilson, Universal’s Bros starring Billy Eichner and untitled Searchlight wide release.

Previous, April 12: Sony’s Kevin Hart-Woody Harrelson action comedy Man From Toronto has set a release date of Jan. 14, 2022.

The pic was taken off the theatrical release calendar as the pandemic took hold. At one point, it was scheduled to open on November 20. Hart owns two of MLK’s biggest openings with Ride Along, ranked third with a four-day of $48.6M in 2014, and Ride Along 2 in 2016, with a four-day of $41M.

Directed by Patrick Hughes, Man From Toronto follows the world’s deadliest assassin and New York’s biggest screwup as they’re mistaken for each other at an Airbnb rental. Kaley Cuoco and Ellen Barkin also star in a screenplay penned by Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner. EPs are Bill Bannerman, Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth. Producers are Steve Tisch, Todd Black and Jason Blumenthal,

Harrelson took over for Jason Statham, who departed the project early last year.