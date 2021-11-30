‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ To End With Season 2 On AMC

Kevin Can F**k Himself will come to an end with its second season.

AMC confirmed that the comedy drama, starring Schitt’s Creek’s Annie Murphy, will not go past its upcoming second season.

The show was renewed by the network in August for a second run after a strong first season, which was the most watched series on AMC+ and popular with young, upscale and female-skewing viewers.

It is one of a number of shows that will air for a limited two season run on the network including The Walking Dead: World Beyond, 61st Street and Pantheon.

The show, which comes from creator Valerie Armstrong and executive producers Rashida Jones and Will McCormack, will air its second season in 2022.

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2020-21 Season

The first season, which is part multi-cam comedy and part single-camera dark drama, followed the story of Allison McRoberts (Murphy), a woman we all grew up believing we knew: the prototypical Sitcom Wife. She’s beautiful and can take a joke, though she’s usually the butt of them. And she’s married to a guy who must’ve won some sort of marriage lottery, because she looks the way she does and he’s… funny.

The series broke television convention via volleying camera setups and allowed the audience to see what happened when the cameras followed Allison out of her husband’s domain and as she finally wakes up to—and revolts against—the injustices in her life.

Kevin Can F**k Himself also features Mary Hollis Inboden, Eric Petersen, Alex Bonifer, Brian Howe and Raymond Lee.

Jones and McCormack executive produce through Le Train Train. Craig DiGregorio serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Deadline sister site TVLine broke the news.