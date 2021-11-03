Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ & Philip Barantini’s ‘Boiling Point’ Lead British Independent Film Awards Nominations – Full List

Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical drama Belfast and Philip Barantini’s single-take title Boiling Point both lead nominations for this year’s British Independent Film Awards with 11 nods a piece.

Belfast, which chronicles the tale of life as a young boy in the city in 1969 in the midst of the Troubles, earned a Best Actress nom for Caitríona Balfe, Best Supporting Actress nom for Judi Dench, Best Supporting Actor for Ciarán Hinds and a Breakthrough Performance nomination for newcomer Jude Hill. The title, which is being released in the U.S. by Focus Features on November 12, also earned seven craft nominations including Best Casting and Best Cinematography.

Boiling Point, which follows an up-and-coming chef under extreme pressure, scored a Best Actor nom for Stephen Graham, Best Supporting Actor for Ray Panthaki, Best Supporting Actress for Vinette Robinson and a Breakthrough Performance nomination for Lauryn Ajufo as well as a Breakthrough Producer nomination.

Debut feature directors Aleem Khan and Prano Bailey-Bond will go head-to-head with nine nominations each for their respective films After Love and Censor while Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir Part II also received nine nominations.

Khan’s After Love earned a Best Director nomination and Best Screenplay nomination and he is the only debut filmmaker to receive a Best British Independent Film nomination this year. Bailey-Bond is nominated for Best Debut Director and Best Debut Screenwriter for her psychological horror-mystery set in the world of the 1980s video nasties.

Hogg’s The Souvenir Part II is up for Best British Independent Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Richard Ayoade and Best Supporting Actress for Tilda Swinton.

Clio Barnard’s Ali & Ava has seven nominations, including Best Director and Best Screenplay while Jude Law is nominated for Best Actor in Sean Durkin’s The Nest, one of that title’s six nominations.

A total of 28 British feature films have been nominated this year. Craft winners will be announced on November 19 while the rest of the winners will be announced at the BIFA ceremony, which is set to take place at a physical location in London on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Here’s the list of nominations in full:

BIFA NOMINATIONS 2021

The Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film

TO BE ANNOUNCED

Best British Independent Film

AFTER LOVE Aleem Khan, Matthieu de Braconier

ALI & AVA Clio Barnard, Tracy O’Riordan

BOILING POINT Philip Barantini, James Cummings, Bart Ruspoli, Hester Ruoff

THE NEST Sean Durkin, Ed Guiney, Derrin Schlesinger, Rose Garnett, Amy Jackson, Cristina Piovesan

THE SOUVENIR PART II Joanna Hogg, Ed Guiney, Emma Norton, Andrew Lowe, Luke Schiller

Best Director

PHILIP BARANTINI Boiling Point

CLIO BARNARD Ali & Ava

SEAN DURKIN The Nest

JOANNA HOGG The Souvenir Part II

ALEEM KHAN After Love

Best Screenplay sponsored by BBC Film

CLIO BARNARD Ali & Ava

TERENCE DAVIES Benediction

SEAN DURKIN The Nest

JOANNA HOGG The Souvenir Part II

ALEEM KHAN After Love

Best Actress

CAITRÍONA BALFE Belfast

CARRIE COON The Nest

CLAIRE RUSHBROOK Ali & Ava

JOANNA SCANLAN After Love

RUTH WILSON True Things

Best Actor

RIZ AHMED Encounter

ADEEL AKHTAR Ali & Ava

STEPHEN GRAHAM Boiling Point

JUDE LAW The Nest

JAMES NORTON Nowhere Special

Best Supporting Actress

JUDI DENCH Belfast

JO HARTLEY Sweetheart

NATHALIE RICHARD After Love

VINETTE ROBINSON Boiling Point

TILDA SWINTON The Souvenir Part II

Best Supporting Actor

TALID ARISS After Love

RICHARD AYOADE The Souvenir Part II

LUCIAN-RIVER CHAUHAN Encounter

CIARÁN HINDS Belfast

RAY PANTHAKI Boiling Point

The Douglas Hickox Award

(Best Debut Director)

PRANO BAILEY-BOND Censor

CELESTE BELL Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché [also directed by Paul Sng]

CATHY BRADY Wildfire

ALEEM KHAN After Love

MARLEY MORRISON Sweetheart

Breakthrough Producer sponsored by Pinewood Studio Group

MICHELLE ANTONIADES Sweetheart

HELEN JONES Censor

JESSICA MALIK She Will [also produced by Bob Last]

HESTER RUOFF Boiling Point [also produced by Bart Ruspoli]

ROB WATSON The Power [also produced by Matthew James Wilkinson]

Best Debut Screenwriter sponsored by Film4

PRANO BAILEY-BOND Censor [also written by Anthony Fletcher]

CATHY BRADY Wildfire

ALEEM KHAN After Love

MARLEY MORRISON Sweetheart

REGGIE YATES Pirates

Breakthrough Performance

LAURYN AJUFO Boiling Point

NELL BARLOW Sweetheart

MAX HARWOOD Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

JUDE HILL Belfast

ELLORA TORCHIA In the Earth

Best Documentary sponsored by Intermission

COW Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor

DYING TO DIVORCE Chloë Fairweather, Sinead Kirwan

I AM BELMAYA Sue Carpenter, Christopher Hird

KEYBOARD FANTASIES Posy Dixon, Liv Proctor

POLY STYRENE: I AM A CLICHÉ Paul Sng, Celeste Bell, Zoë Howe, Rebecca Mark-Lawson, Matthew Silverman, Daria Nitsche

The Raindance Discovery Award

BANK JOB Daniel Edelstyn, Hilary Powell, Christopher Hird

THE BIKE THIEF Matt Chambers, PK Fellowes, Sophia Gibber, Lene Bausager

I AM BELMAYA Sue Carpenter, Christopher Hird

POLY STYRENE: I AM A CLICHÉ Paul Sng, Celeste Bell, Zoë Howe, Rebecca Mark-Lawson, Matthew Silverman, Daria Nitsche

REBEL DYKES Harri Shanahan, Siân A. Williams, Siobhan Fahey

Best British Short Film supported by BFI Network

EGÚNGÚN (MASQUERADE) Olive Nwosu, Alex Polunin

FEMME Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Riztenberg, Hayley Williams, Rienjke Attoh

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DREAD Ida Melum, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso, Danielle Goff

PLAY IT SAFE Mitch Kalisa, Chris Toumazou

PRECIOUS HAIR & BEAUTY John Ogunmuyiwa, Sophia Gibber, Tony Longe, Lene Bausager

Best International Independent Film sponsored by Champagne Taittinger

COMPARTMENT NO. 6 Juho Kuosmanen, Livia Ulman, Andris Feldmanis, Jussi Rantamäki, Emilia Haukka

FIRST COW Kelly Reichardt, Jon Raymond, Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino, Anish Savjani

FLEE Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Amin Nawabi, Monica Hellstrøm, Signe Byrge Sørensen

PETITE MAMAN Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

PLEASURE Ninja Thyberg, Peter Modestij, Erik Hemmendorff, Eliza Jones, Markus Waltå

Best Casting sponsored by Spotlight & Casting Society

SHAHEEN BAIG After Love

SHAHEEN BAIG Ali & Ava

SHAHEEN BAIG Pirates

LUCY BEVAN, EMILY BROCKMANN Belfast

CAROLYN MCLEOD Boiling Point

Best Cinematography sponsored by Dirty Looks & Kodak

MÁTYÁS ERDÉLY The Nest

MAGDALENA KOWALCZYK Cow

MATTHEW LEWIS Boiling Point

ANNIKA SUMMERSON Censor

HARIS ZAMBARLOUKOS Belfast

Best Costume Design

MICHAEL O’CONNOR The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

GRACE SNELL The Souvenir Part II

GUY SPERANZA Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

ANNIE SYMONS Benediction

CHARLOTTE WALTER Belfast

Best Editing

HELLE LE FEVRE The Souvenir Part II

REBECCA LLOYD, JACOB SCHULSINGER, NICOLAS CHAUDEURGE Cow

ÚNA NÍ DHONGHAÍLE Belfast

MARK TOWNS Censor

BEN WHEATLEY In the Earth

Best Music sponsored by Universal Music Publishing

IAIN COOKE Pirates

CONNIE FARR, HARRY ESCOTT Ali & Ava

JED KURZEL Encounter

CLINT MANSELL In the Earth

VAN MORRISON Belfast

Best Make-Up & Hair

SIOBHAN HARPER-RYAN The Souvenir Part II

VICKIE LANG, KRISTYAN MALLETT, DONALD MCINNES The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

RUTH PEASE Censor

NADIA STACEY Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

WAKANA YOSHIHARA Belfast

Best Effects

STEVEN BRAY, MIKE KNIGHTS Dashcam

GARY BROWN, ISTVÁN MOLNÁR, DAN MARTIN Censor

RUPERT DAVIES The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

Best Production Design

JIM CLAY Belfast

STÉPHANE COLLONGE The Souvenir Part II

SUZIE DAVIES The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

AIMEE MEEK Boiling Point

PAULINA RZESZOWSKA Censor

Best Sound supported by Halo

NICOLAS BECKER, CYRIL HOLTZ, LINDA FORSEN Cow

JAMES DRAKE Boiling Point

TIM HARRISON, JAMIE RODEN, ADELE FLETCHER Censor

MARTIN PAVEY In the Earth

ANDREW STIRK, PAUL DAVIES, MORGAN MUSE, BERNARD O’REILLY, JULIAN HOWARTH Encounter