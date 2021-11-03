Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ & Philip Barantini’s ‘Boiling Point’ Lead British Independent Film Awards Nominations – Full List

Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical drama Belfast and Philip Barantini’s single-take title Boiling Point both lead nominations for this year’s British Independent Film Awards with 11 nods a piece.
Belfast, which chronicles the tale of life as a young boy in the city in 1969 in the midst of the Troubles, earned a Best Actress nom for Caitríona Balfe, Best Supporting Actress nom for Judi Dench, Best Supporting Actor for Ciarán Hinds and a Breakthrough Performance nomination for newcomer Jude Hill. The title, which is being released in the U.S. by Focus Features on November 12, also earned seven craft nominations including Best Casting and Best Cinematography.
Boiling Point, which follows an up-and-coming chef under extreme pressure, scored a Best Actor nom for Stephen Graham, Best Supporting Actor for Ray Panthaki, Best Supporting Actress for Vinette Robinson and a Breakthrough Performance nomination for Lauryn Ajufo as well as a Breakthrough Producer nomination.
Debut feature directors Aleem Khan and Prano Bailey-Bond will go head-to-head with nine nominations each for their respective films After Love and Censor while Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir Part II also received nine nominations.
Khan’s After Love earned a Best Director nomination and Best Screenplay nomination and he is the only debut filmmaker to receive a Best British Independent Film nomination this year. Bailey-Bond is nominated for Best Debut Director and Best Debut Screenwriter for her psychological horror-mystery set in the world of the 1980s video nasties.
Hogg’s The Souvenir Part II is up for Best British Independent Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Richard Ayoade and Best Supporting Actress for Tilda Swinton.
Clio Barnard’s Ali & Ava has seven nominations, including Best Director and Best Screenplay while Jude Law is nominated for Best Actor in Sean Durkin’s The Nest, one of that title’s six nominations.
A total of 28 British feature films have been nominated this year. Craft winners will be announced on November 19 while the rest of the winners will be announced at the BIFA ceremony, which is set to take place at a physical location in London on Sunday, December 5, 2021.
Here’s the list of nominations in full:
BIFA NOMINATIONS 2021
The Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film
TO BE ANNOUNCED
Best British Independent Film
AFTER LOVE Aleem Khan, Matthieu de Braconier
ALI & AVA Clio Barnard, Tracy O’Riordan
BOILING POINT Philip Barantini, James Cummings, Bart Ruspoli, Hester Ruoff
THE NEST Sean Durkin, Ed Guiney, Derrin Schlesinger, Rose Garnett, Amy Jackson, Cristina Piovesan
THE SOUVENIR PART II Joanna Hogg, Ed Guiney, Emma Norton, Andrew Lowe, Luke Schiller
Best Director
PHILIP BARANTINI Boiling Point
CLIO BARNARD Ali & Ava
SEAN DURKIN The Nest
JOANNA HOGG The Souvenir Part II
ALEEM KHAN After Love
Best Screenplay sponsored by BBC Film
CLIO BARNARD Ali & Ava
TERENCE DAVIES Benediction
SEAN DURKIN The Nest
JOANNA HOGG The Souvenir Part II
ALEEM KHAN After Love
Best Actress
CAITRÍONA BALFE Belfast
CARRIE COON The Nest
CLAIRE RUSHBROOK Ali & Ava
JOANNA SCANLAN After Love
RUTH WILSON True Things
Best Actor
RIZ AHMED Encounter
ADEEL AKHTAR Ali & Ava
STEPHEN GRAHAM Boiling Point
JUDE LAW The Nest
JAMES NORTON Nowhere Special
Best Supporting Actress
JUDI DENCH Belfast
JO HARTLEY Sweetheart
NATHALIE RICHARD After Love
VINETTE ROBINSON Boiling Point
TILDA SWINTON The Souvenir Part II
Best Supporting Actor
TALID ARISS After Love
RICHARD AYOADE The Souvenir Part II
LUCIAN-RIVER CHAUHAN Encounter
CIARÁN HINDS Belfast
RAY PANTHAKI Boiling Point
The Douglas Hickox Award
(Best Debut Director)
PRANO BAILEY-BOND Censor
CELESTE BELL Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché [also directed by Paul Sng]
CATHY BRADY Wildfire
ALEEM KHAN After Love
MARLEY MORRISON Sweetheart
Breakthrough Producer sponsored by Pinewood Studio Group
MICHELLE ANTONIADES Sweetheart
HELEN JONES Censor
JESSICA MALIK She Will [also produced by Bob Last]
HESTER RUOFF Boiling Point [also produced by Bart Ruspoli]
ROB WATSON The Power [also produced by Matthew James Wilkinson]
Best Debut Screenwriter sponsored by Film4
PRANO BAILEY-BOND Censor [also written by Anthony Fletcher]
CATHY BRADY Wildfire
ALEEM KHAN After Love
MARLEY MORRISON Sweetheart
REGGIE YATES Pirates
Breakthrough Performance
LAURYN AJUFO Boiling Point
NELL BARLOW Sweetheart
MAX HARWOOD Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
JUDE HILL Belfast
ELLORA TORCHIA In the Earth
Best Documentary sponsored by Intermission
COW Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor
DYING TO DIVORCE Chloë Fairweather, Sinead Kirwan
I AM BELMAYA Sue Carpenter, Christopher Hird
KEYBOARD FANTASIES Posy Dixon, Liv Proctor
POLY STYRENE: I AM A CLICHÉ Paul Sng, Celeste Bell, Zoë Howe, Rebecca Mark-Lawson, Matthew Silverman, Daria Nitsche
The Raindance Discovery Award
BANK JOB Daniel Edelstyn, Hilary Powell, Christopher Hird
THE BIKE THIEF Matt Chambers, PK Fellowes, Sophia Gibber, Lene Bausager
I AM BELMAYA Sue Carpenter, Christopher Hird
POLY STYRENE: I AM A CLICHÉ Paul Sng, Celeste Bell, Zoë Howe, Rebecca Mark-Lawson, Matthew Silverman, Daria Nitsche
REBEL DYKES Harri Shanahan, Siân A. Williams, Siobhan Fahey
Best British Short Film supported by BFI Network
EGÚNGÚN (MASQUERADE) Olive Nwosu, Alex Polunin
FEMME Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Riztenberg, Hayley Williams, Rienjke Attoh
NIGHT OF THE LIVING DREAD Ida Melum, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso, Danielle Goff
PLAY IT SAFE Mitch Kalisa, Chris Toumazou
PRECIOUS HAIR & BEAUTY John Ogunmuyiwa, Sophia Gibber, Tony Longe, Lene Bausager
Best International Independent Film sponsored by Champagne Taittinger
COMPARTMENT NO. 6 Juho Kuosmanen, Livia Ulman, Andris Feldmanis, Jussi Rantamäki, Emilia Haukka
FIRST COW Kelly Reichardt, Jon Raymond, Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino, Anish Savjani
FLEE Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Amin Nawabi, Monica Hellstrøm, Signe Byrge Sørensen
PETITE MAMAN Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur
PLEASURE Ninja Thyberg, Peter Modestij, Erik Hemmendorff, Eliza Jones, Markus Waltå
Best Casting sponsored by Spotlight & Casting Society
SHAHEEN BAIG After Love
SHAHEEN BAIG Ali & Ava
SHAHEEN BAIG Pirates
LUCY BEVAN, EMILY BROCKMANN Belfast
CAROLYN MCLEOD Boiling Point
Best Cinematography sponsored by Dirty Looks & Kodak
MÁTYÁS ERDÉLY The Nest
MAGDALENA KOWALCZYK Cow
MATTHEW LEWIS Boiling Point
ANNIKA SUMMERSON Censor
HARIS ZAMBARLOUKOS Belfast
Best Costume Design
MICHAEL O’CONNOR The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
GRACE SNELL The Souvenir Part II
GUY SPERANZA Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
ANNIE SYMONS Benediction
CHARLOTTE WALTER Belfast
Best Editing
HELLE LE FEVRE The Souvenir Part II
REBECCA LLOYD, JACOB SCHULSINGER, NICOLAS CHAUDEURGE Cow
ÚNA NÍ DHONGHAÍLE Belfast
MARK TOWNS Censor
BEN WHEATLEY In the Earth
Best Music sponsored by Universal Music Publishing
IAIN COOKE Pirates
CONNIE FARR, HARRY ESCOTT Ali & Ava
JED KURZEL Encounter
CLINT MANSELL In the Earth
VAN MORRISON Belfast
Best Make-Up & Hair
SIOBHAN HARPER-RYAN The Souvenir Part II
VICKIE LANG, KRISTYAN MALLETT, DONALD MCINNES The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
RUTH PEASE Censor
NADIA STACEY Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
WAKANA YOSHIHARA Belfast
Best Effects
STEVEN BRAY, MIKE KNIGHTS Dashcam
GARY BROWN, ISTVÁN MOLNÁR, DAN MARTIN Censor
RUPERT DAVIES The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
Best Production Design
JIM CLAY Belfast
STÉPHANE COLLONGE The Souvenir Part II
SUZIE DAVIES The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
AIMEE MEEK Boiling Point
PAULINA RZESZOWSKA Censor
Best Sound supported by Halo
NICOLAS BECKER, CYRIL HOLTZ, LINDA FORSEN Cow
JAMES DRAKE Boiling Point
TIM HARRISON, JAMIE RODEN, ADELE FLETCHER Censor
MARTIN PAVEY In the Earth
ANDREW STIRK, PAUL DAVIES, MORGAN MUSE, BERNARD O’REILLY, JULIAN HOWARTH Encounter
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.