Kenan Thompson To Host 2021 People’s Choice Awards

Kenan Thompson has been tapped to host the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. The Emmy-nominated Saturday Night Live and Kenan star is nominated for two awards for his work on SNL: 2021 Comedy TV Star and Male TV Star.

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards will air simultaneously on NBC and E! at 9 p.m. Tuesday, December 7, from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Thompson recently started his 19th season on Saturday Night Live as the show’s longest-running cast member. He also stars in and executive produces the NBC comedy Kenan, which will return for its second season next year. He most recently received two Emmy nominations for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Kenan and Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Saturday Night Live.

Thompson will emcee a show featuring 40 categories across movies, television, music and pop culture. The film field is led by F9: The Fast Saga, which garnered eight nominations, including Movie of 2021 and individual noms for Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and John Cena, the latter of whom got two each. In TV, Marvel’s Loki earned five nominations, including Show of 2021, while Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, NBC’s This Is Us and ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy each had four.

Live from E!: The 2021 People’s Choice Awards will kick off the night with a red carpet special at 7 pm on E!

The People’s Choice Awards and Live from E!: The 2021 People’s Choice Awards are produced by Den of Thieves with Executive Producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.