Kelsey Grammer & Edi Patterson Join Scripted Sci-Fi Podcast ‘Black Box’

EXCLUSIVE: Kelsey Grammer and Edi Patterson are to star alongside Joel McHale in scripted sci-fi podcast series Black Box.

The Frasier star and The Righteous Gemstones star have signed up to star in the audio series, which comes from Brian Siegele and his production company Reverb.

The eight-part series, which is described as in the vein of Stranger Things and Back To The Future, follows four teenagers, played by Michael Cimino (Love, Victor), Brec Bassinger (Stargirl), Chosen Jacobs (It) and Jacob Bertrand (Cobra Kai), who stumble upon the wreckage of a crashed time machine and discover its black box recording foretells of impending disaster.

Forced on the run with the jaded inventor of time travel, played by Patterson, they must scramble to uncover a catastrophic plot by a powerful military general, played by Grammer, and scheming scientist, played by McHale, before it’s too late.

Black Box is written and directed by Siegele and produced by Siegele and Chase Kinser. It launches on November 9.

“Black Box explores the power of friendship and perils of ambition through an unpredictable and fast-paced adventure that will keep listeners glued to their headphones” said Siegele. “We want Black Box to be a fun and easy to follow experience unlike anything podcast fans have heard before.”

Grammer is represented by UTA and Vault Entertainment. Patterson is represented by CAA.