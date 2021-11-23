Kellie Madison To Direct U.S.-Korean Action Thriller For Pressman Film

EXCLUSIVE: Kellie Madison (Never Back Down: Revolt) has signed on to direct a supernatural action thriller, centered on a geothermic explosion inside the ruins of Pompeii, for Pressman Film.

The script for the as-yet untitled feature will be penned by Kalen Egan (The Man in the High Castle, Electric Dreams) and Travis Sentell (Electric Dreams). Edward R. Pressman and Kelly McKee of Pressman Film (The Crow, American Psycho) are on board to produce along with veteran Korean producer Lewis Taewan Kim (The Host, Okja). Korean VFX company Westworld (Sweet Home, Dr. Brain) will co-produce, with Jihyun Kim (Train to Busan) leading creature design and concept artwork.

“I’ve been a fan of Pressman Film since the original Bad Lieutenant. I’m so excited to be collaborating with them to create something really special and unique,” said Madison. “The type of hybrid production team we are putting together has never been done before.”

Madison is a multihyphenate who wrote and produced the thriller Dear Mr. Gacy before writing, directing and producing projects including short films The Caul and The Gate, and feature-length thriller The Tank, with Brad William Henke. Her latest film, Never Back Down: Revolt, was released last Tuesday. She is also currently in development on the horror film Reue with producer Tom Ortenberg.

Egan recently wrote on Netflix’s upcoming series Jigsaw, with Sentell writing most recently on NBC’s new limited series, The Thing About Pam.

Pressman Film has brought more than 80 motion pictures to life since it was founded in 1969, including such classics as Badlands, Das Boot, Conan the Barbarian, Pirates of Penzance, Conan the Destroyer, Wall Street, Bad Lieutenant, The Crow, Judge Dredd, American Psycho and Thank You For Smoking. The production company is led by Edward R. Pressman, with COO and head of business affairs Paula Paizes, VPs of production Kelly McKee and Sam Pressman, communications and special projects head Annie Pressman and executive assistant Jacob Wishnek rounding out its team.

Madison is represented by Magnolia Entertainment. Egan and Sentell are repped by Luke Rivett at Anonymous Content.