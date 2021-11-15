‘Shadowhunters’ & ‘Arrow’ Star Katherine McNamara Set For Canada-Mexico Co-Pro ‘Sugar’

EXCLUSIVE: Shadowhunters and Arrow star Katherine McNamara has been set to lead feature thriller Sugar, a Canadian-Mexican co-production which begins filming this month in Cancun, Mexico, and Montreal, Quebec.

BC-based Sepia Films and Montreal-based Connect3 Media are behind the film, which is being directed by filmmaker and cinematographer Vic Sarin (Partition).

The feature follows two young influencers who find themselves on a glamorous once-in-a-lifetime trip through the Caribbean and South Pacific, relaxing by day, partying by night, finding new love and becoming best friends. But as the mirage of their online personas starts to clash with their real-life ambitions, a battle of wills threatens to tear them apart.

Starring alongside McNamara are Jasmine Sky Sarin (Perfect High), Eric Bruneau (Laurence Anyways) and Spencer List (The Fosters).

Producing are Sepia Films’ Tina Pehme and Kim Roberts (The Games Maker) alongside Connect3 Media, part of Cineflix Media’s group of companies, led by Pablo Salzman (Vikings) and Israel Gonzalez of Kanan Films.

Director Sarin developed the screenplay alongside writers Annelies Kavan and Ben Johnstone.

McNamara is best known for her performances as Clary Fray in the Freeform series Shadowhunters, Mia Smoak in the CW’s Arrow and The Flash, and Sonya in the Maze Runner movies. Recent credits include feature Finding You and CBS mini-series The Stand.