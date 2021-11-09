Justin Bieber Will Become A Digital Avatar, Perform In Virtual Universe With Fan Interaction

Justin Bieber will become the latest artist to turn into a digital avatar, and is scheduled to perform a free live digital show with special fan interaction features later this month.

Virtual entertainment company Wave is partnering with Bieber on “Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience”, a show rolling out on November 18. Bieber fans will have a chance to appear live on stage alongside the singer during dedicated fan moments and influence his performance and environments in real time.

Fans who wish to see the show and get a preview can sign up here. Showtimes are 6pm PT/9pm ET. Rebroadcasts will follow on November 20 and 21 for audiences worldwide.

Bieber will perform songs from his album Justice before kicking off his 2022 Justice World Tour.

“Justin Bieber is not only one of the world’s biggest artists, he is also one of the most forward-thinking. This partnership allows for limitless, virtual opportunities for him and his fans,” said Adam Arrigo, CEO of Wave. “By combining Wave’s technology with Justin’s creativity, we’ve created a unique, interactive experience that complements his upcoming physical tour. Justin is paving the way for artists to incorporate a virtual concert ‘tour stop’ to reach new audiences who can’t attend in-person or want a different kind of live music experience.”

Bieber was equally enthused.

“I am a big believer in Wave and love the platform as a new way for me to engage with my fans. I’m excited to be using this technology to bring people together and connect with fans from all over the world. I can’t wait for them to check out this interactive performance,” said Bieber.

Wave will roll out rebroadcasts of “Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience” for fans on wave.watch and YouTube in their respective time zones:

U.S. and Canada: Saturday, November 20, 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET

U.S. and Canada: Sunday, November 21, 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET

U.K., Europe and South America: Sunday, November 21, 7 p.m. GMT

Australia, Asia and Pacific: Sunday, November 21, 3pm AEDT

Wave has previously hosted virtual experiences for The Weeknd, John Legend, Dillion Francis and Tinashe.