Greta Lee, Laith Nakli, Isabella Rossellini, RZA & More Board Julio Torres’ Film For A24 And Emma Stone’s Fruit Tree

EXCLUSIVE: Spike Einbinder (Los Espookys), Greta Lee (The Morning Show), Laith Nakli (Ramy), Larry Owens (High Maintenance), Isabella Rossellini (Blue Velvet), RZA (Wu-Tang: An American Saga), James Scully (You), and Greta Titelman (Search Party) have joined the cast of the untitled film that four-time Emmy nominee Julio Torres (Los Espookys, SNL) is directing for A24, in his feature debut.

The film’s plot is being kept under wraps. Torres is directing from his own screenplay and also co-stars with Oscar winner Tilda Swinton.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary’s Fruit Tree is producing alongside A24, with the latter handling the film’s worldwide distribution.

Einbinder has appeared on the TV side in Los Espookys (the HBO series Torres created with Fred Armisen and Ana Fabrega), High Maintenance and Horace and Pete. They’ll next appear in the final season of HBO Max’s Search Party.

Lee’s TV credits include HouseBroken, The Morning Show, Russian Doll, Chance, Inside Amy Schumer, Wayward Pines, New Girl, Girls, Nurse Jackie and High Maintenance. Her film credits include Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Pottersville, Money Monster, The Cobbler, Top Five, While We’re Young and Hello I Must Be Going. She’ll next be seen in writer-director Celine Song’s drama, Past Lives.

Nakli will next appear in the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, among other projects. The actor’s television credits include 10-Year-Old Tom, Ramy, The Long Road Home and 24: Legacy. He’s appeared on the film side in Swallow, The Brawler, 12 Strong, Allegiance, Happythankyoumoreplease, The Visitor and more.

Owens will next appear in the upcoming season of Search Party. He also recently lent his voice to Amazon’s animated series, Fairfax. Additional TV credits include Modern Love, Dash & Lily and High Maintenance.

Rossellini is an Emmy and Golden Globe nominee and Independent Spirit Award winner known for turns in such classic films as Blue Velvet, Wild at Heart, Death Becomes Her and Wyatt Earp. The actress has more recently appeared in films including Incredibles 2, David O. Russell’s Joy and Denis Villeneuve’s Enemy. Her TV credits include The Owl House, Shut Eye, Alias and Napoléon.

RZA is a rapper, actor, filmmaker and record producer known as the leader of iconic hip-hop group, Wu-Tang Clan. The Emmy and BAFTA Award nominee’s credits include Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga, which he exec produces. RZA has previously appeared in series including Californication, and in such films as Life in a Year, Hard Luck Love Song and The Dead Don’t Die. He also directed the films Cut Throat City, Love Beats Rhymes and The Man With The Iron Fists.

Scully is perhaps best known for his turn as Love Quinn’s (Victoria Pedretti) brother Forty in Netflix’s You. He’s also appeared on the TV side in Modern Love, 9-1-1, Heathers and more. He’ll next be seen in Andrew Ahn’s Hulu film Fire Island, and in Jay Alvarez’s drama, Something’s More Than One Thing.

Titelman will next appear in the final season of Search Party. She’s previously appeared in Los Espookys and Hulu’s Shrill, along with Nikole Beckwith’s indie comedy, Together Together.

