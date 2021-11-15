Julie Bowen To Headline & EP NBC Comedy With Put Pilot Commitment, Inks Deal With Universal Television

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-winning Modern Family star Julie Bowen has signed a first-look deal with Universal Television for her production company, Bowen & Sons, in which she is partnered with Modern Family associate producer Rachael Field.

Bowen, a mother of three sons, is set to star in Bowen & Sons’ first project under the pact, a single-camera comedy that has landed at NBC with a put pilot commitment.

Written by Steve Basilone (The Goldbergs), the untitled comedy centers on Lulu Wallace (Bowen) who, after losing her PR business in a messy divorce, returns home for the first time in a decade to lick her wounds and help her father, an aging magician, save the storied Magic Manor from the brink of cancellation.

Justin Willman, the magician from Netflix’s Magic for Humans, will executive produce alongside Basilone as well as Bowen and Field via Bowen & Sons. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

The first-look deal extends Bowen’s relationship with Universal TV after headlining the studio’s 2020-21 CBS comedy pilot The Big Bad Wolfe.

“Julie is an exceptionally talented actress and producer who has captivated audiences across the globe,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. “Her comedic wit, charisma and passion are infectious, and we have high hopes for her new magic infused family comedy at NBC. I have no doubt our partnership with Julie and her terrific team at Bowen & Sons will be a fun journey and prosperous venture.”

For 11 seasons, Bowen starred in ABC’s Modern Family where she met Field. Bowen’s role as Claire Dunphy on the acclaimed series earned her six Emmy nominations and two wins, in 2011 and 2012.

In features, Bowen will next be seen in Netflix’s Mixtape, set for release December 3, and SXSW winner The Fallout, which will debut on HBO Max this coming winter. She is repped by ICM Partners and Liberman-Zerman Management.