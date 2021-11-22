Julianne Hough To Guest-Judge ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 30 Finale

Julianne Hough will be back behind the judges’ table once again on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. The former DWTS champ and judge will be stepping in for her brother, Derek Hough, as he continues to quarantine after being diagnosed with a breakthrough case of Covid-19 last week. She’ll join fellow judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli for the season finale tonight on ABC.

Her brother Derek will still be part of the show, however, appearing virtually, as well as in a pre-taped segment, we’ve confirmed.

Derek Hough posted the news last week on Instagram that despite being fully vaccinated, he had contracted a breakthough case of Covid. He received the news after appearing on last week’s show. Hough also was forced to reschedule his shows at The Venetian in Las Vegas. In his note last week, Hough said “I feel OK. I feel strong. I’m currently taking advice from medical professionals, doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can.”

Julianne Hough is a two-time DWTS champion, winning the mirrorball trophy in seasons 4 and 5. She also served as a judge for several seasons before departing the show in 2017.

In September, dancer Cheryl Burke tested positive for the virus and quarantined. Just days later her partner, contestant and Peloton fitness instructor Cody Rigsby, announced he also had Covid, despite being vaccinated. The duo went on to compete the following week via a unique format, dancing in separate rooms. They’re slated to perform in tonight’s finale.

ET was first to report the news.