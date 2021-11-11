Julia Oh Joins 2AM As A Producer

Julia Oh has been hired by 2AM, the full-service production and management company founded by Christine D’Souza Gelb, David Hinojosa and Kevin Rowe, as a producer.

Oh will be based in NY with the company’s production team, working alongside Hinojosa and Zach Nutman.

2AM’s film and TV production division, overseen by Hinojosa, is currently in post-production on Halina Reijn’s English-language debut, Bodies Bodies Bodies, starring Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Rachel Sennott, and Pete Davidson, and on Emmy winner Billy Porter’s directorial debut, What If?, at Orion Pictures. It’s also finishing principal photography on Past Lives, a feature drama written and directed by Celine Song.

The company’s management division represents such acclaimed writers and directors as Amalia Ulman (El Planeta), Radha Blank (The Forty-Year-Old Version), Ari Aster (Hereditary), Janicza Bravo (Zola), Jeremy O. Harris (Slave Play), Kota Eberhardt (X-Men: Dark Phoenix), Leilah Weinraub (The Shakedown), A.V. Rockwell (A Thousand and One), Elegance Bratton (The Inspection), Mary Bronstein (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You), Max Eggers (The Lighthouse), and Chris Makoto Yogi (I Was A Simple Man).

Oh joins 2AM from Film4, where she served as a Senior Commissioning Executive, working out of London. While at Film4, she ran a slate of features that included projects from Julia Ducournau (Palme d’Or winner Titane), Steve McQueen (Occupied City), Michael Pearce (Encounter), Will Sharpe (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain), Sarah Gavron (Rocks), Ben Sharrock (Limbo), Lucile Hadzihalilovic (Earwig), Eva Husson (Mothering Sunday), Chris Morris (The Day Shall Come), and Stephen Merchant (Fighting With My Family).

Prior to her time at Film4, Oh was a NY-based producer on projects including Andrea Arnold’s American Honey and Sebastian Silva’s Nasty Baby. She previously worked in development and production at Parts & Labor Films and Killer Films.

D’Souza Gelb launched 2AM launched earlier this year with backing from A24.