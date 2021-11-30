NBC News Now Sets Debut Of Joshua Johnson’s Nightly Primetime Show

Joshua Johnson’s new show for NBC News Now will launch at 8PM ET on Monday.

With the title Now Tonight with Joshua Johnson, the show “will take a step back to offer viewers context into the why and the how behind the biggest stories of the day,” according to the network. The show will feature audience participation via voicemail and email.

In a statement, Johnson said that the show was “the perfect outlet for viewers in these divisive times, curating their insights and feedback.”

The executive producer of Now Tonight is Lisa Crivelli, and Janelle Rodriguez is senior VP of editorial for NBC News and executive in charge of the program.

Johnson’s show was among those announced earlier this year as part of an expansion of the network’s streaming and digital operations. NBC News Now previously launched Top Story with Tom Llamas and Hallie Jackson Now.

Johnson’s MSNBC show The Week with Joshua Johnson wrapped up in September, after he became an anchor for the network in 2020. He is the former host of the NPR-distributed series 1A, which was produced by WAMU. He will continue to appear on other NBC News platforms after the launch of his new series.

NBC News Now, a free streaming service, started in 2019.