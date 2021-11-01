Jonathan Kier Set As President Of Bron Releasing As Part Of Sales Push & Upgrade Productions Alliance

EXCLUSIVE: Producer and financier Bron (Joker) has appointed Jonathan Kier as President of sales, marketing and distribution arm Bron Releasing as part of Bron’s partnership with Kier’s recently launched Upgrade Productions.

Former Sierra/Affinity and TWC exec Kier will oversee sales activities for Bron’s feature slate, the Upgrade Productions film and TV titles and third-party content.

Last month, Kier and former Disney+ exec Matt Brodlie launched LA-based film and TV production label Upgrade Productions, which has a focus on international content. The company has backing from German major Constantin and announced a strategic partnership with Bron, which is now becoming clearer through this new distribution alliance.

Linda Jin, Director of Content Sales and Distribution at Bron will continue in her role under this new leadership structure and will be joined by Max Kondziolka, Manager of International Sales and Production. Bron will provide infrastructure support for the expanded releasing venture.

The growing fall sales lineup at Bron Releasing includes Brother, starring Lamar Johnson, Aaron Pierre, Marsha Stephanie Blake and Kiana Madeira; Bear Grylls Young Adventurer, the first in a series of animated family films from outdoor survivalist Bear Grylls; and modern crime film National Anthem, from writer and director Tony Tost.

“Bron is a company at the forefront of creating world class content so I am delighted to be combining their global sales with our distribution activities at Upgrade under one umbrella,” commented Kier.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan Kier to the Bron family, bringing his creativity and expertise in sales to our team”, said Aaron L. Gilbert, Bron’s CEO. “Also excited to work with Jonathan and Matt Brodlie in support of Upgrade’s content initiatives worldwide.”

While at Sierra/Affinity, Kier managed the worldwide sales and distribution for projects including I, Tonya, Manchester By The Sea, Nightcrawler, Whiplash, Drive, and Spotlight. Before that, as Senior Vice President of International Sales and Distribution at The Weinstein Company, he oversaw TWC and Dimension releases in more than 50 countries. Titles included The King’s Speech, The Reader, Inglourious Basterds and Piranha 3D.

The Bron Releasing division was created in 2019. Previously announced deals shepherded by the division include Kin with AMC+, The Defeated with Netflix, the English adaptation of hit French series Call My Agent! with Amazon in the UK and Sundance Now in the U.S., the Untitled Nicki Minaj docuseries, and Pieces Of A Woman with Netflix.