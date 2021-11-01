‘The List’: Jonah Platt, Chrissie Fit, Will Peltz & Zach Reino Board Indie Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Jonah Platt (Being the Ricardos), Chrissie Fitt (I Know What You Did Last Summer), Will Peltz (13 Minutes) and Zach Reino (Brews Brothers) have joined Halston Sage, Christian Navarro and Gregg Sulkin in the cast of The List, the indie comedy from director Melissa Miller Costanzo.

The film written by Rob Lederer and Steve Vitolo centers on Abby (Sage), a woman who is about to get married, for whom everything is perfect. Until she finds out her fiancé Matt (Platt) has slept with a celebrity from his “free pass” list. To get her mind off things, Abby and her best friend Chloe (Fit) come up with a crazy idea: Abby should pursue a celebrity from her own list. But things become complicated when she meets Jake (Navarro), a sweet and charming waiter at a neighborhood cafe, who gives her a fresh perspective.

Peltz is portraying Avon, an LA-based rapper/pop star who is on a lot of free pass lists, including Abby’s, with Reino as Matt’s best friend and consistent bad influence, Connor.

Tobias Weymar, Annie Mahoney and Mark Fasano are producing for Nickel City Pictures, with Sage exec producing alongside Lederer, Vitolo, Eric B. Fleischman and Maurice Fadida, and New Legend Entertainment financing.

Platt is best known for his turn as Fiyero Tigelaar in Broadway’s Wicked. The actor recently wrapped supporting roles in Damien Chazelle’s Paramount feature Babylon and Aaron Sorkin’s Amazon film Being The Ricardos. He’s also appeared in films including The Last Breakfast Club and I’ll Be Watching, and has found roles on the TV side in Country Comfort, Harley Quinn, A Million Little Things and more.

Fit is best known for turns in Universal’s Pitch Perfect franchise and Disney Channel’s Teen Beach films. She can currently be seen in Amazon’s series reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer, and will next be seen in Showtime comedy series I Love This for You, as well as Starz’ horror comedy, Shining Vale. The actress has also recurred on Comedy Central’s Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens and Disney Channel’s Elena of Avalor, among other series. Additional film credits include Universal’s All My Life and HBO Max’s Women Is Losers.

Peltz can currently be Lindsay Gossling’s disaster pic 13 Minutes, starring alongside Thora Birch, Amy Smart, Anne Heche, Paz Vega, Peter Facinelli, Tace Adkins and more. The actor has also appeared on the film side in Ian Samuels’ YA Netflix pic Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, Jason Reitman’s Men, Women & Children, and Levan Gabriadze’s horror-thriller Unfriended, among other projects. He’s appeared on the TV side in Manifest, Euphoria, NCIS: New Orleans and more.

Reino is a comedian and actor who has appeared on the TV side in HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, Netflix’s Brews Brothers, A.P. Bio, Sofia the First, Speechless, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and more. He recently wrote on Peacock’s new series Baking It with Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg and co-hosts Off Book, a popular podcast, which originally debuted on Earwolf. Reino also co-wrote the script for Elizabeth Banks’ upcoming Amazon film Where the Fore Are We? with David Wain and Jess McKenna.

Platt is represented by Stewart Talent and The Rosenzweig Group; Fit by A3 Artists Agency and Gang, Tyre, Ramer; Peltz by Innovative Artists and Management Production Entertainment; Reino by WME and Omnipop Talent Group.