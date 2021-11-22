John Wells Productions Options ‘The High Coast’ Crime Novels For Television

EXCLUSIVE: John Wells Productions has optioned the rights to Swedish author Tove Alsterdal’s three-book crime series The High Coast for series adaptation. A writer is not yet attached.

The first novel, We Know You Remember, was published in Sweden in 2020 and won the Best Crime Novel of the Year Award as well as The Glass Key Award, the most prestigious prize in the genre in the Nordic region. It was shortlisted for Best Book of the Year.

We Know You Remember introduces police detective Eira Sjodin as she investigates the disappearance of a girl, a hidden body, and a decades-long cover-up. The classic procedural meets Scandinavian atmosphere in this rich, character-driven mystery that heralds the American debut of a supremely skilled international writer.

John Wells and Erin Jontow executive produce for John Wells Productions. Alsterdal is co-executive producer.

The project, which is in very early stages, comes off the enormous success of John Wells Productions’ dramedy series Maid, which has become one of Netflix’s most successful series of all time. The series hails from writer Molly Smith Metzler, John Wells Productions, Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television.

“We read a lot of mysteries and thrillers to consider for adaptation, but the combination of Alsterdal’s exquisite writing and sophisticated twists and turns made We Know You Remember stand out for us,” said Jontow, President of TV at John Wells Productions. “Knowing there are more books to come in this series is incredibly exciting for us as producers, as we love the idea of long-term relationships with our characters.”

“I am tremendously happy to be working with John Wells Productions – especially as West Wing is my personal favorite among the best TV-series of all time!,” said Alsterdal. “John Wells stands for high quality, groundbreaking TV production and I feel confident that The High Coast series, my heroine Eira Sjodin and the unique natural landscape that is so close to my heart are in the best of hands.”

Six-time Emmy winner Wells most recently received a pilot order at HBO Max for his lifeguard drama Ke Nui Road, with Animal Kingdom writer Matt Lester.

Alsterdal is repped by Astri von Arbin Ahlander at Ahlander Agency in Sweden and Sylvie Rabineau from WME in Los Angeles.