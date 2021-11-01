John Skipper & Dan Le Batard’s Meadowlark Media Inks First-Look Deal With Apple TV+

Former ESPN colleagues John Skipper and Dan Le Batard (Highly Questionable, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz) are getting into business with Apple TV+. Skipper and Le Batard have signed a multi-year first-look deal with the Apple streaming service via their recently launched Meadowlark Media. Under the pact, Meadowlark will produce premium documentary films and unscripted series for Apple TV+.

In January, Skipper and Le Batard announced the formation of Meadowlark, a new content company with a creator-centric point of view. Meadowlark will partner with industry-leading storytellers on a variety of content projects with an initial focus on sports. In April, DraftKings and Meadowlark announced a first-of-its-kind content, distribution, monetization and sponsorship agreement centered on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.

Skipper had led sports streaming outfit DAZN since 2018 prior to forming Meadowlark. Skipper spent 27 years at ESPN, the last six of them as president, before departing in 2017.

Le Batard was a frequent recurring guest on ESPN television’s Outside the Lines, The Sports Reporters, and College GameDay and was a regular guest host of Pardon the Interruption. He hosted The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on ESPN Radio until his departure from ESPN in January 2021.