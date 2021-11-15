‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Lampoons Capitol Rioter Who Thought Being White Would Indemnify Her

In the season finale of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver opened the show by mocking a certain Jan. 6 rioter.

After briefly ridiculing an FBI-wanted suspect seeking political asylum in Belarus, the Emmy Award-winning host zeroed in on a Capital riot attendee, Jenna Ryan, who expressed a humorous lack of self-awareness.

Ryan, a Texas real estate agent, flew in on a private plane to attend a Trump rally in D.C. on January 6th before storming the Capitol to pose in a photo with broken windows. At the event, Ryan notably tweeted “Definitely not going to jail. Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I’m not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong,” a sentiment Oliver quipped would be fitting for a Real Housewives catchphrase.

“Jenna Ryan is actually right. She’s not going to jail because she’s actually going to prison,” Oliver said.

Ryan was sentenced earlier this month to 60 days behind bars for her involvement in the Capitol attacks.

In a local interview, Ryan told the press that she is preparing for her stretch in prison by watching YouTube videos on “how prison is.”

“I don’t know what’s weirder there. That she seems so casual or that an adult has to go to YouTube to learn how prison is. I’ll tell you. It’s bad, Jenna! Really bad!” Oliver shouted.

Ryan, presumably after her YouTube research, also launched a personal video channel for viewers “to listen to what I have to say and be well caught up on alternative news,” before backtracking and blurting, “I just made that up. That’s what I want.”

“We’re in hell,” Oliver intoned.

Last Week Tonight will return early next year with its ninth season.