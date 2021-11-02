John Morayniss & Former eOne Execs Launch Blink Studios With Endeavor Content Backing

Former eOne Television chief John Morayniss has launched a new production venture with a handful of his former colleagues and backing from Endeavor Content.

Morayniss, Patrice Theroux, Jeff Lynas and Nelson Kuo-Lee have established Blink Studios, headquartered in Toronto with offices in LA. The studio will develop and produce scripted and unscripted content for the global market with Endeavor Content as its “priority” distribution partner.

The company will look to invest in Canadian production companies as well as strike deals with writers and producers and pursue IP in Canada and around the world.

Morayniss led eOne’s television business between 2008 and 2018 after cofounding Canadian indie Blueprint Entertainment, which was acquired by eOne. He left after Mark Gordon became eOne’s President and Chief Content Officer, Film, Television and Digital, overseeing all of its creative units.

Theroux was previously eOne’s President of Film and Television from 2007 to 2014, Lynas handled day-to-day operations at eOne Television and Kuo-Lee was EVP across eOne’s film and TV business as well as COO and CFO.

Morayniss will be CEO, Theroux as Executive Vice Chair, Kuo-Lee as CFO and Lynas as COO. Former CBC head and Twitter VP Kirstine Stewart has been appointed as Non-Executive Board Chair with Endeavor Content Co-President Chris Rice also joining as a board member.

“I am beyond delighted and energized to be partnering with my former colleagues, Patrice, Jeff and Nelson, in this new media enterprise,” said Morayniss. “And, of course, we couldn’t be more excited about launching Blink Studios with the commitment and support of Endeavor Content as our lead strategic investor. When we first began our discussions with Chris and Graham, we felt that there was an immediate understanding and alignment as to why we were so passionate about building a world-class Canadian indie and how we were going to achieve success with a new and improved creative-first approach and strategy. And, with Kirstine and Chris joining our board, we have some of the best strategic minds in the business. We can’t wait to get going.”