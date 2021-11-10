Skip to main content
John Cleese Cancels Cambridge University Talk Over “Woke Rules”

John Cleese
John Cleese AP

British actor John Cleese says he has pulled out of a scheduled talk at Cambridge University over “woke rules” that saw another speaker blacklisted by the organization for doing an impersonation of Hitler.

Last week, Cambridge University paper Varsity reported that Andrew Graham-Dixon, a Union speaker, put on a German accent, impersonated the dictator, and used racial slurs during a meeting that was videoed. Later, Graham-Dixon stated the act was meant to be satirical and was not an endorsement of Hitler or anti-Semitism, claiming he had intended to “underline the utterly evil nature of Hitler and his regime”.

Cleese famously impersonated Hitler while in character as Basil Fawlty in the 1970s sitcom Fawlty Towers.

The actor was due to appear in Cambridge alongside the Channel 4 team behind his upcoming doc series Cancel Me, in which Cleese interviews people who claim to be the victims of ‘cancel culture.’

Today, the actor confirmed he would not be making the appearance in a pair of tweets:

