John Cena Action-Comedy ‘Freelance’ Sells Around The World For AGC

AGC International, the sales arm of Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, has closed a raft of deals on John Cena action-comedy package Freelance at the virtual AFM market.

Deals have closed with Splendid Film in Germany; Signature Entertainment in the U.K., Ireland, and Scandinavia; Vertice Cine in Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Latin America; The Searchers in Benelux; VVS in Canada; and Volga Film in Russia and the Baltics.

Buyers also include Monolith Films in Poland; Prorom Media in Eastern Europe; Blitz in Ex-Yugoslavia; Ascot Elite in Switzerland; Roadshow in Australia & New Zealand; DHL Studios in South Korea; Relay Motion in Taiwan; MVP in India and Sri Lanka; Selim Ramia in the Middle East; Sahamongkolfilm in Thailand; Square Box in Malaysia; HBO Asia for pan-Asian pay TV; Clover Films in Singapore; Pioneer in the Philippines; PT Prima Cinema in Indonesia; Empire in South Africa; United King in Israel; and Echo Bridge for Airlines.

Deals were overseen by AGC President of Worldwide Sales & Distribution Crystal Bourbeau, making her market debut with AGC after joining from Solstice. Negotiations are ongoing with the few remaining unsold territories. UTA and ICM are handling U.S. distribution rights alongside AGC.

As we revealed last moth, Pierre Morel (Taken) is set to direct F9: The Fast Saga and The Suicide star Cena in the story of a former Army Ranger turned family-man whose life is far less exciting than it once was. This all changes when a former military buddy approaches him with a job he happily accepts to work security for award-winning and fearless journalist Claire Wellington as she scores an interview with a notorious and eccentric South American dictator. But when they are caught up in a coup, trying to escape the country alive, he finds himself on a more adventurous trip than he planned for.

Principal photography is due to get under way in early 2022 in Colombia.

The film is being co-financed by Endurance Entertainment with AGC Studios. Endurance Media’s Steve Richards and Sentient Entertainment’s Christopher Tuffin and Renee Tab will produce.

Said Bourbeau: “Freelance was a major success at AFM and we’re delighted to be able to bring another major commercial film to our numerous independent distribution partners around the world.”