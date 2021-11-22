Joey Morgan Dies: ‘Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse’ Actor Was 28

Joey Morgan, the actor who made his debut in 2015’s Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse and garnered additional attention for his performance in the Max Winkler’s 2017 Tribeca Film Festival premiere Flower, died yesterday at the age of 28. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

“Joey Morgan came into my life nearly 9 years ago when I made Scouts,” tweeted Christopher Landon, director of the comedy Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse. “He was quiet, funny, intelligent and thoughtful. And when the cameras rolled he was magnetic. He passed today and the news is heartbreaking. I am honored to have known him.”

A native of Chicago, and brother of actor Trevor Morgan, Morgan made his film debut in the Landon horror comedy, playing Augie Foster, one of three Boy Scouts defending his town against the undead creatures of the title. He costarred with Tye Sheridan and Logan Miller, who played the other two Scouts, and Cloris Leachman, Lucas Gage and Sarah Dumont.

Morgan’s next major casting was as a teenage computer hacker in the 2016 feature comedy Campadres, co-starring Omar Chaparro and Eric Roberts.

The following year, he co-starred with Zoey Deutch in Flower, a dark comedy about a group of teens who extort money from suspected pedophiles. Also featured in the cast were Kathryn Hahn, Tim Heidecker and Adam Scott. Following the film’s debut at the Tribeca Film Festival, Indie Wire named Morgan as one of that year’s festival breakout talents.

Deutch posted a photo of herself with Morgan on Instagram, noting, “Rest in peace joey. A deeply kind, talented, special person. We love you.”

Morgan’s other feature credits include Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and Camp Manna, both in 2018, and 2020’s Max Reload and the Nether Blasters featuring Kevin Smith, Greg Grunberg and Wil Wheaton, among others. On television, Morgan appeared in Chicago Med (2017), Angie Tribeca (2018) and, in 2019, Critters: A New Binge.

Information on survivors was not immediately available.