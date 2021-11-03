‘Joe Millionaire’: Fox Reboots Reality Dating Series

Joe Millionaire, the controversial reality dating series that launched on Fox in 2003, is being rebooted.

Fox is putting a new twist on the series that saw a group of women date a man that they believed was a millionaire but turned out not to be.

Produced by SallyAnn Salsano and Fox Alternative Entertainment, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer will debut in January. Watch the teaser below.

The original’s first-season finale, which was produced by Rocket Science Laboratories and Fox World, drew more than 40 million viewers and was the most-watched entertainment show of the 2003 season and Fox’s most-watched entertainment show in its history at the time.

Originally created by former Fox reality chief-turned-Warner Bros TV alternative boss Mike Darnell, Joe Millionaire followed bachelor Evan Marriott, who was thought to have inherited millions of dollars and was searching for a bride. The competition series saw a group of women date him with the hope of winning his heart, but the women weren’t aware that he wasn’t rich. However, had the winner decided to continue to date Marriott after the secret was revealed, the couple would have won a $1 million prize.

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer comes with a twist, this time featuring two single men — one is a millionaire and one isn’t. Twenty women will date both of them, but they will have no idea which Joe is rich. As love connections are made and each guy finds his perfect match, the women must ask themselves whether love or money is more important.

Jersey Shore producer Salsano will exec produce with Sarah Howell. It will air on AVOD service Tubi after its linear launch, and the original series also will be available on the streamer.

“This revival of Joe Millionaire represents a potent combination: one of the most innovative and popular dating shows of all time with SallyAnn Salsano, who ranks among the most fearless producers in the business,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, Fox Entertainment. “I’ve long admired Joe Millionaire for its daring premise, and since the moment I joined Fox, I’ve wanted to bring it back in the spotlight in a whole new way for both new viewers and fans of the original.”