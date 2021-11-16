Joe Henderson, Matt Owens & Georgia Lee Ink First-Look Deal With Netflix For New Writers Collective

Netflix today announced a first-look series deal with Magic Quill Productions, a writers collective launched by writers/executive producers behind three Netflix drama series, Joe Henderson, Georgia Lee and Matt Owens.

Magic Quill is described as a writer-forward production company, centered on genre stories that are high concept with heart – big ideas grounded in complex characters and deep emotion.

Henderson was showrunner/executive producer on Lucifer; Lee is showrunner/executive producer on the upcoming Partner Track; Owens is writer/executive producer on the high profile One Piece live-action adaptation.

Chad Kennedy has joined Magic Quill as EVP, Production and Development.