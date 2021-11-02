Joe Biden, At Press Conference, Predicts Democrats Will Win Virginia Governor’s Race

President Joe Biden, at press conference in Glasgow, Scotland before his departure from the UN Climate Summit, predicted that Terry McAuliffe would win the Virginia’s governor’s race, but that the results would be close.
Much of the media attention for the off-year elections on Tuesday are focusing on the Virginia race, even as New Jersey has an election for its statehouse, along with mayoral elections in New York and significant ballot initiatives in Minneapolis and other cities.
McAuliffe, who served as Virginia’s governor from 2014 to 2018, is facing Republican business Glenn Youngkin. Polls show that they are neck and neck or that Youngkin has a slight edge. History is also not on Democrats’ side: NBC News’ Steve Kornacki noted that the party that controls the White House has lost Virginia’s off-year race all but one times over the past 40 years.
Biden also cautioned against reading too much into the impact that the protracted negotiations over his economic and social agenda on Capitol Hill has had on the Virginia race, i.e. feeding perceptions that the party in power is ineffective.
“I have not seen any evidence that whether I am doing well or poorly, whether I have got my agenda passed or not, is going to have any real impact on winning or losing.”
