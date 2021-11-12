Joe Berlinger’s ‘Crime Scene’ Anthology Doc Series Handed Three Season Renewal By Netflix, Sets Times Square Killer Project

Crime Scene: The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel, a doc series from Some Kind of Monster director Joe Berlinger, was watched by 45M households on Netflix in its first four weeks.

As such, the streamer has renewed the anthology series for an additional three seasons and set the follow-up – a series exploring the Times Square Killer.

Berlinger, who is under a deal with Netflix, also recently set a series on American financier and convicted Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff.

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer, which launches on December 29, will examine how the danger and depravity of New York’s Times Square in the late 1970s and early 1980s made it possible for one man to commit — and nearly get away with — unthinkable acts in a nearly-lawless area rife with drugs and sex work. These three episodes will delve into the social and systemic forces that allowed horrific crimes to go unnoticed for too long.

The new seasons will be produced by Imagine Documentaries and RadicalMedia, in association with Berlinger’s Third Eye Motion Picture Company.

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer is directed and exec produced by Berlinger with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Jon Kamen, Jon Doran, Jen Isaacson, Samantha Grogin and Leslie Mattingly exec producing.

“Oscar-nominated and Emmy award-winning documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger is a pioneer of the true crime genre who skillfully turns his lens on complex cases with an eye for untold injustices,” said Adam Del Deo, VP, Documentary Series, Netflix. “We always saw potential for Crime Scene to be an ongoing series about how certain locations became accomplices to crimes that took place there. Now, as part of our deepening creative partnership with Joe and on the heels of the high interest in season one, we are pleased to renew the series for three additional seasons — each tackling a new location with a dark past.”