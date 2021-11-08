Jodie Turner-Smith Series ‘Anne Boleyn’ Heads To AMC+

EXCLUSIVE: Anne Boleyn, the British drama series starring Jodie Turner-Smith in the titular role, is heading to AMC+.

The streaming service has picked up the U.S. rights to the series, which was originally commissioned by ViacomCBS-owned UK broadcaster Channel 5 and co-financed by Sony Pictures Television.

The convention-defying three-part drama will launch in the U.S. on December 9 and will be rolled out weekly.

It examines the downfall of Boleyn through the prism of a psychological thriller rather than a stuffy period drama retreading the demise of King Henry VIII’s second wife.

Penned by newcomer Eve Hedderwick Turner, the drama shines a feminist light on the final months of Boleyn’s life, re-imagining her struggle with Tudor England’s patriarchal society, her desire to secure a future for her daughter, Elizabeth, and the brutal reality of her failure to provide Henry with a male heir.

Turner-Smith, who starred in Queen & Slim, plays Boleyn with I May Destroy You’s Paapa Essiedu s Anne’s brother and Tudor nobleman George Boleyn. Mark Stanley (Game of Thrones) is Henry VIII, one of the most famous Kings in British history, and Lola Petticrew (Bloodlands) is Anne’s love rival, Jane Seymour. Barry Ward (Des) is King Henry VIII’s closest and most powerful advisor Thomas Cromwell, Jamael Westman (West End’s Hamilton) is Jane Seymour’s ambitious brother Edward, Amanda Burton (Marcella) is stoic Governess, Lady Anne Shelton, and Thalissa Teixeira (Ragdoll) is Anne’s loyal confidante and cousin Madge Shelton.

Hedderwick Turner has penned the mini-series, which is directed by Lynsey Miller (Deadwater Fell). It is produced by Faye Ward and Hannah Farrell’s Sony-backed production company Fable Pictures with historian Dan Jones as exec producer.

“We are proud to add Anne Boleyn to our slate of AMC+ Original Series,” said Courtney Thomasma, general manager for AMC+. “Featuring a superb ensemble cast led by Jodie Turner-Smith‘s mesmerizing performance and a predominantly female creative team, this groundbreaking drama, told from the unique perspective of one of history’s most fascinating – and scrutinized – women, makes for a can’t-miss television event to end the year.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with AMC – the home of many visionary shows that have inspired us over the years. Jodie Turner-Smith is mesmerizing as Anne Boleyn and we can’t wait for audiences to see her exploding the myths around one of England’s most notorious queens,” added Ward and Farrell.