Jesse Eisenberg to Star in FX On Hulu Limited Series ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’

Jesse Eisenberg is set as title character the male lead opposite Lizzy Caplan in FX’s Fleishman is in Trouble, a limited series adaptation of Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s New York Times bestselling debut novel of the same name.

Created by Brodesser-Akner, the story is centered on recently separated forty-something Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg) who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail-end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, Rachel, disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return. As he balances parenting, the return of old friends, a promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming, and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer, he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can take a more honest look at what happened to their marriage in the first place.

For Eisenberg’s Toby Fleishman, a recently-divorced hepatologist, emotionally, the separation from his wife has been difficult, especially now that he’s learning how to be a single dad. He’s recently joined the dating app scene and is amazed at the newfound attention he’s receiving from women.

Caplan plays Libby, the show’s narrator and Toby’s friend. Libby and Toby had lost touch for years, but following his divorce, they’ve recently reconnected and rekindled their friendship. She used to work for a men’s magazine, but has since stopped writing and is now a full-time stay-at-home mother.

Brodesser-Akner serves as a writer of the limited series, and executive produce it along with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Susannah Grant as well as Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris who will also direct the first block of the series. Fleishman is in Trouble will be produced by ABC Signature and be available exclusively on FX on Hulu.

Eisenberg, an Oscar-nominated actor, will make his directorial debut with the upcoming feature film When You Finish Saving the World, which he also wrote. The film from A24 is based on the Audible Original of the same name, was recently released, and nominated for “Best Original Work” at the Audie Awards. He is repped by CAA and Felker Toczek Gelman Suddleson.