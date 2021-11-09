Jeremy Strong To Star In & Produce 9/11 Responders Drama From Tobias Lindholm & Sister As Part Of First-Look Deal With ‘A War’ Director

A War director and Borgen writer Tobias Lindholm has struck a first-look deal with Chernobyl producer Sister and has set a Jeremy Strong-fronted 9/11 responders drama as his first project.

Lindholm has signed up to develop and produce scripted series with the production company run by Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider and Jane Featherstone.

The Best of Us is the first project to come out of the deal. Lindholm will write, direct and exec produce the series, which tells the story of the first responders of 9/11 and pays tribute to those impacted, relying on heavily researched accounts.

Succession star Strong, who has been developing the project with Lindholm from very early on, is attached to star and executive produce. The project is being developed in close collaboration with journalist Chris Smith, who has written extensively on September 11 for publications such as Vanity Fair and New York magazine.

The Best of Us asks who takes care of the people that take care of us? It will explore the human fallout of the September 11 terrorist attacks with its rain of debris and toxic dust. Through a mosaic of characters including first responders, students, teachers, New Yorkers and volunteers working on The Pile, it examines how they were affected and how we treated them. It confronts a failing system and celebrates the very best of us.

In addition to Lindholm and Strong, it will be exec produced by Kate Fenske, and Carolyn Strauss with Smith as consulting producer.

Lindholm also wrote and directed episodes of Netflix’s Mindhunter. His Scandinavian series The Investigation is airing on HBO, and he recently wrapped The Good Nurse, his first English-language feature as director, starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne.

Sister’s Stacey Snider said, “We are fortunate to have Jeremy as a partner with Tobias on The Best of Us, and we look forward to their thoughtful and human depiction of those heroes that serve on the frontlines for the greater good.”

Lindholm is represented by WME and Ithaka Media. Strong is represented by WME and Sugar23.