Jeremy Irons & Tobin Bell Lead Cast In Darren Lynn Bousman Horror ‘Cello’; Pic Among Growing Number Of Productions To Film In Saudi Arabia

Al Alshikh is chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment in Saudi Arabia, and is also chairman of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation.
The Haunting of Bly Manor and Shazam! cinematographer Maxime Alexandre was director of photography, and the film is being edited by Harvey Rosenstock (Homeland, Scent of a Woman), with music by composer Joseph Bishara (Insidious, The Conjuring). Raul Talwar serves as associate producer.
Said Bousman about Cello: “I have been blessed to have many adventures in my filmmaking career. None have compared to the production of Cello. I was able to traverse the globe, and work with an international cast and crew. I am excited for the world to see this terrifying tale from the mind of Turki Al Alshikh and am humbled to have had a small part in its creation.”
This month, production is due to get underway on the Gerard Butler action-thriller Kandahar from Thunder Road, which will be one of, if not the biggest, English-language movie to shoot in the country.
At the Cannes Film Festival this year, Saudi officials were touting the striking AlUla valley, but also new production facilities and the country’s film and TV tax rebate of 35%. The country is due to host its first major film festival next month, the Red Sea International Film Festival.
Bousman is best known for his work on the Saw franchise (Saw II, III, IV). He most recently directed Spiral: From The Book of Saw, the ninth installment in the lucrative Lionsgate movie series, starring Chris Rock, Max Minghella and Samuel L. Jackson.
Envision Media Arts’ most recent releases include The Ice Road with Liam Neeson and Girl with Bella Thorne. The company just wrapped post on Lullaby directed by John Leonetti, which they produced with Alcon Entertainment, and are in pre-production on the rom-com Lola and Freddie for Sony.
Alamiya, headquartered in the Saudi capital Riyadh, is one of the best known production companies in the country, but has only recently moved into international film productions.
