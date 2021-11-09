You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Cello’: First Look At Jeremy Irons & Tobin Bell In Darren Lynn Bousman Horror Film Shot In Saudi Arabia

The Haunting of Bly Manor and Shazam! cinematographer Maxime Alexandre was director of photography, and the film is being edited by Harvey Rosenstock (Homeland, Scent of a Woman), with music by composer Joseph Bishara (Insidious, The Conjuring). Raul Talwar serves as associate producer.

Bousman most recently directed Saw instalment Spiral starring Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson and Max Minghella.

Al Alshikh, a Saudi adviser at the Royal Court, is chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment and is also chairman of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation.

