‘Jeopardy!’ Announces New Tournament For Professors Only

Jeopardy! will hold its first-ever Professors Tournament next month when host Mayim Bialik puts instructors from 15 colleges and universities through the answer-and-question paces.

Airing on consecutive weeknights beginning Monday, December 6, the champion prof will be determined on Friday, December 17.

See the list of competitors below.

“It was an unbelievable thrill to see so many brilliant professors from all kinds of schools and backgrounds come together on the Jeopardy! stage,” Bialik said in a statement. “There was a sense of kinship and academic camaraderie among the group, along with a healthy dose of competitiveness. That energy made this inaugural Professors Tournament incredibly special.”

The 15 professors will compete for a $100,000 grand prize and a spot in the upcoming Tournament of Champions.

The roster of competitors and their schools is: