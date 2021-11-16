Jenny Mollen’s ‘City Of Likes’ To Be Developed As TV Series By Nacelle & Sony Pictures TV

Jenny Mollen’s debut novel City of Likes is getting the television treatment even before its hits shelves in 2022. The Nacelle Company, which published the book, will adapt the novel for television under its first look comedy deal with Sony Pictures Television.

Set to hit shelves April 26, 2022, City of Likes centers on Megan Chernoff, a talented but unemployed copywriter in an identity crisis after the birth of her second child. Seeking a fresh start, she and her family move to New York City, where she meets Daphne Cole—a gorgeous, stylish, well-known momfluencer. To Meg’s surprise and delight, Daphne shows an inordinate amount of interest in Meg, showering her with compliments, attention, gifts, and all the perks that come with having a massive digital platform. Before she knows it, Meg finds herself immersed in Daphne’s world—hobnobbing at exclusive power mama supper clubs, partaking in fancy wellness rituals, and reveling in the external validation she gets from her followers who grow daily by the thousands. Her friendship with Daphne, as well as the world she’s been granted access to, is intoxicating and all-consuming. But is it authentic? When Meg realizes she’s losing track of what matters most—her relationship with her sons and her husband—the deep cracks in Daphne’s carefully curated façade are finally exposed. It’s up to Meg to find her way back to her real life. But first she must determine what “real” even means.

City of Likes is an entertaining satire of the seductive allure of social media, as well as an unsettling portrait of female relationships, motherhood, and our “pics or it didn’t happen” culture.

Mollen is a writer, columnist, Instagram personality and the New York Times bestselling author of I Like You Just The Way I Am and Live Fast Die Hot Her digital series I Like You Just The Way I Am in which she stars, streams on ABC digital.

She also writes a standing column for Parents Magazine and has contributed to Cosmopolitan, Glamour, Elle, New York, and Playboy. Mollen is a recurring co-host on The Wendy Williams Show and regularly appears on Good Morning America, The Today Show and Rachael Ray.

“This is a work of fiction, but the story is deeply personal to me,” said Mollen. I’ve experienced firsthand the power of social media, and the cost a carefully curated online life can have on one’s real life. This is a story that first and foremost is meant to entertain, but also to make readers think about their own lives and relationships, especially when it comes to social media.”

Added Brian Volk-Weiss, Founder and CEO of The Nacelle Company: “We are truly blessed to be working with a bestselling author whose reputation for quality comedy and deep pathos is unsurpassed.”

Brian Volk-Weiss, Jenny Mollen, Michael Pelmont and Matt Ochacher serve as Executive Producers on the project.

WME represents Mollen and sold the book to Sony.