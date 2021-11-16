Jennifer Coolidge Starring In Ryan Murphy Netflix Limited Series ‘The Watcher’

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge is starring opposite Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts in the Netflix limited series The Watcher from Ryan Murphy and his frequent collaborator Ian Brennan.

The Watcher, which has not been formally announced, is believed to follow a married couple played by Watts and Cannavale whose move into their dream home is being threatened by terrifying letters from a stalker, signed “The Watcher.”

The series is inspired by the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey. A couple bought the 1905 Dutch colonial revival in 2014 for nearly $1.4 million and were forced to abandon their residence over chilling letters from “The Watcher,” who claimed to have been “watching” the house for decades.

Netflix won “The Watcher” rights package in December 2018 after a fierce bidding war which included an article by Reeves Wiedeman published on New York‘s website The Cut. Executive producing with Murphy and Brennan are Eric Newman (Narcos), Bryan Unkeless as well as Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman (Catfish). Filming on the series is currently underway, sources said.

Coolidge is returning to season 2 of HBO’s hit summer series The White Lotus. She’s also starring opposite Anthony Mackie and David Harbour in the Netflix movie, We Have a Ghost, the Jennifer Lopez-Josh Duhamel romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, as well as the upcoming Netflix holiday feature Single All the Way dropping on Dec. 2.

The Groundlings alumna starred in the American Pie feature franchise, the Legally Blonde movies, A Cinderella Story, Zoolander, Oscar winner Promising Young Woman and Apple Original Films’ Swan Song was well as 124 episodes of the CBS comedy series 2 Broke Girls as Sophie Kachinsky.

Coolidge reps couldn’t be reached for comment. Murphy’s reps declined to comment. Coolidge is repped by UTA and Mosaic.