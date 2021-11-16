Jenna Santoianni Among Several Executives Promoted At Paramount Television Studios

Following the recent restructurings at ViacomCBS — in which Chairman and CEO of Showtime Networks David Nevins added oversight of Paramount Television Studios and was named Chief Content Officer, Scripted Originals, Paramount+, while Paramount TV Studios President Nicole Clemens also became President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series under Nevins — several senior executives across the portfolio are getting responsibilities expanded or titles upgraded.

(L-R) Cheryl Bosnak, Erika Kirkwood and Erin Calhoun Paramount

That includes Paramount TV Studios’ Jenna Santoianni, EVP Television Series and Head of Development; Cheryl Bosnak, EVP and head of current programming; and Erika Kirkwood, SVP Business Affairs; as well as Showtime Networks’ Erin Calhoun, EVP Communications.

Santoianni, whose new title is EVP, Paramount TV Studios, will continue to lead the development team and will now also oversee the day-to-day operations of the studio under Clemens. EVP & Head of Current Programming Bosnak will now also oversee current programming at Paramount+, reporting into Clemens. Kirkwood has been upped to EVP & Head of Business Affairs for PTVS. Calhoun, who has been named EVP Communications Showtime Networks and PTVS, will also oversee communications for PTVS.

“Jenna, Cheryl and Erika have each earned these elevated and expanded roles through their indispensable and pivotal leadership, and I am truly pleased to see them advance in our company,” Clemens said. “Paramount Television Studios has grown rapidly over the past two years with their strategic guidance, and I am confident that we can continue to make ground-breaking, compelling television with this incredible group of executives.”

In her previous position as EVP & Head of Development, Santoianni most recently oversaw the production of the HBO Max series Made For Love, which is currently filming its second season. She also oversaw production of the upcoming limited series Station Eleven, also for HBO Max, and Joe Pickett, based on the popular novels by C.J. Box, which will air on Spectrum Originals and then on Paramount+ in its second window. Currently in production under Santoianni is The Offer for Paramount+, which recounts the making of the classic Paramount Pictures film The Godfather. Upcoming for Santoianni on Paramount+ is musical event series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, a prequel to the iconic Paramount film, and American Gigolo, a present-day reimagining of the original film starring Jon Bernthal, on Showtime.

Santoianni came to Paramount Television Studios in 2019 from Sonar Entertainment, where she led the TV division and oversaw the development and production of more than 40 scripted series including Mr. Mercedes, Das Boot and Lorena.

Bosnak joined Paramount Television Studios in 2019. She has overseen the production of Apple TV+ series Defending Jacob and Home Before Dark as well as the final season of the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why and the second season of the Haunting anthology series, The Haunting of Bly Manor, also for Netflix. Bosnak also supervised production of the third season of the Amazon Prime Video popular series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, which will start production on its fourth season this year. In addition, Bosnak is overseeing production of the sweeping drama series Shantaram, starring Charlie Hunnam, for Apple TV+, as well as the second season of HBO Max’s Made For Love. Prior to Paramount Television Studios, Bosnak worked at Disney ABC for 14 years, most recently as VP Current Programming. During that time, she oversaw the creative content and production of comedies and dramas including Modern Family, Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, Desperate Housewives and The Rookie.

Kirkwood has been at Paramount Television Studios since 2016, most recently serving as SVP Business Affairs. She served as point negotiator across Home Before Dark, Made for Love and The Offer and Long Slow Exhale for Spectrum Originals (with a second window on BET). Kirkwood has also led negotiations for some of the studio’s biggest and most complex rights deals, including Time Bandits for Apple TV+ and a reboot of Little House on the Prairie currently in development. Prior to PTVS, Kirkwood worked in Business Affairs at UTA.

As EVP Communications for Showtime Networks, Calhoun has overseen programming publicity, media and talent relations, events, photography, awards, film festivals, philanthropy, sports and corporate branding and business press outreach, as well as serving as the company’s communications liaison with parent ViacomCBS. Calhoun came to Showtime from NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, where she served as VP Corporate Communications. Prior to that, she was VP Communications at Discovery Communications, where she performed similar corporate PR functions while managing communications teams in both New York and Silver Spring, MD.