Jeffrey Donovan To Star In ‘Law & Order’ Revival On NBC

Former Burn Notice star Jeffrey Donovan has been tapped as a lead in NBC’s upcoming Law & Order revival. He will play a new character, an NYPD detective, on Season 21 of Dick Wolf’s venerable crime drama. Along with a couple of high-profile new cast additions, led by Donovan, the new season is expected to feature several Law & Order alums, with Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson believed to be in talks to return.

The new installment of Law & Order, from Wolf and writer-showrunner Rick Eid, will continue the classic bifurcated format and will once again examine “the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.”

Law & Order is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Wolf, Eid, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski are executive producers.

This marks a return to television for Donovan who is probably best known for his lead role as former CIA operative Michael Westen in the hit USA series Burn Notice, which ran for seven seasons. More recently, Donovan starred in Season 2 of FX’s anthology series Fargo and headlined the Hulu series Shut Eye. On the film side, Donovan will next be seen in STX’s National Champions opposite J.K Simmons, which opens later this month. He is in three movies set for release in 2022, Western Surrounded, opposite Letitia Wright and Jamie Bell for MGM; hostage drama 892, opposite John Boyega and Michael Kenneth Williams; and family drama First Love, opposite Diane Kruger. He is repped by ICM Partners, Anonymous Content and attorney David Matlof.