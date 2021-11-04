‘Fiddler’s Journey To The Big Screen’: Jeff Goldblum-Narrated Doc About Norman Jewison Classic ‘Fiddler On The Roof’ Gets U.S. Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Goldblum-narrated documentary Fiddler’s Journey To The Big Screen, about Norman Jewison classic Fiddler On The Roof, is getting U.S. distribution via Zeitgeist Films and Kino Lorber.

The movie charts the story behind director Norman Jewison’s quest to recreate the lost world of Jewish life in Tsarist Russia and re-envision the beloved stage hit as a wide-screen epic.

Daniel Raim (Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story) directs the film, drawing on behind-the-scenes footage and never-before-seen stills as well as original interviews with Jewison, Topol, composer John Williams, production designer Robert F. Boyle, film critic Kenneth Turan, lyricist Sheldon Harnick, and actresses Rosalind Harris, Michele Marsh, and Neva Small.

The deal was negotiated by producers Daniel Raim and Sasha Berman, and Richard Lorber on behalf of Zeitgeist, which is planning a spring 2022 release.

The acquisition comes exactly 50 years since Jewison’s musical was released in the U.S. and went on to score three Oscar wins and eight nominations.

Raim is director, co-writer, and producer with Sasha Berman also producing. Co-producer and co-writer is Michael Sragow.

Zeitgeist Co-Presidents Nancy Gerstman and Emily Russo commented: “We became huge fans of Dan as we worked with him on Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story and ever more thrilled that he succeeded so brilliantly in capturing the essence of the film version of Fiddler and the man who gave his heart and soul to it, Norman Jewison.”

Raim said: “Making Fiddler’s Journey To The Big Screen has been a true labor of love. I wanted to make a documentary that explores and celebrates the compassion and humanity of Norman Jewison and his spiritual and creative quest directing Fiddler On The Roof. I am thrilled to be working with Zeitgeist and Kino Lorber again. I can’t think of better distribution partners – who, with the utmost care, will shepherd Fiddler’s Journey To The Big Screen into the world.”

Zeitgeist’s recent films in association with Kino Lorber include Connie Hochman’s In Balanchine’s Classroom and Blerta Basholli’s Sundance winner Hive, opening in theaters this week.