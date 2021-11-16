Unvaxed Jedediah Bila Spars By Remote With ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Over Vaccine Mandate: Joy Behar Quips, “You Have Been At Fox News Too Long”

Unvaxed Jedediah Bila, a former co-host of ABC’s The View, visited her old show today – by remote – to plug a new book and make her case against vaccine mandates. At least the plug went unchallenged.

“Let’s discuss the elephant in the room,” said co-host Joy Behar, segueing away from the Dear Hartley memoir discussion. “You were supposed to join us in the studio weeks ago, but you couldn’t because ABC has a very strict policy that you can’t get into this building unless you’re fully vaccinated…and you made a conscious decision not to get vaccinated.”

Behar then cited CDC figures indicating that vaccinated people are 10 times less likely to be hospitalized and 11 times less likely to die from Covid than unvaccinated people.

Bila, who filled the show’s conservative seat during the 2016-17 season, began making her case by claiming to have a “medical exemption” to the vaccine supported by an “infectious disease specialist” and three other doctors. Furthermore, she said, “I have sky-high, multi-tiered, multi-faceted natural immunity” to Covid (also as “substantiated” by her doctors, whom she did not name).

“I am not anti-vax,” Bila said, “but what I really want is for people to make these decisions for themselves.”

When Bila went on to say she opposed vaccine mandates because the vaccine “does not prevent you from getting Covid and transmitting Covid,” Behar groaned, “Oh my goodness. You have been at Fox News too long.” (Bila returned to Fox News after departing The View; she left Fox earlier this year.)

Co-host Sunny Hostin then joined the conversation. Hostin, who lost her parents-in-law to Covid, told Bila, “762,000 people have died of Covid including [husband] Manny’s parents. We’ve been friends a long time but I just don’t understand why you would prioritize your personal freedom over the health and safety of others.”

After saying that The View should not allow Bila to spread “misinformation,” Hostin said to the guest, “We have had the United States Surgeon General debunk everything you just said.”