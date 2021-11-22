Jay Leno To Play Ed Sullivan In Beatles Manager Movie ‘Midas Man’

EXCLUSIVE: Jay Leno is set to make a rare feature appearance in Midas Man, about Beatles manager Brian Epstein, playing another celebrated TV personality: Ed Sullivan.

The former Tonight Show host last appeared in a movie as a character other than himself way back in the 90s. He has voiced a number of animations, however, and small screen roles include ABC’s Last Man Standing.

Midas Man, currently in production, stars The Queen’s Gambit co-star Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Beatles manager Epstein. The project charts Epstein’s role in the creative explosion of the 1960s and his sizeable influence on pop music.

The Fab Four made several appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show, including three in February 1964 that were among their first appearances in front of an American audience. Their first appearance, on February 9, was seen by a then-record 73 million viewers and came to be regarded as a cultural watershed that helped launched American Beatlemania as well as the wider British Invasion.

The Ed Sullivan Show, which ran from 1948 to 1971, was the longest-running variety show in U.S. broadcast history.

As we revealed last week, Midas Man is back in pre-production after an enforced hiatus while producers sought a replacement for director Jonas Akerlund. Sara Sugarman (Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen) is newly aboard to direct.

Co-starring are Emily Watson, Eddie Marsan, Lukas Gage, Rosie Day and Bill Milner.

Filming began last month in Liverpool but had to be put on hold for three weeks. The plan is to start filming again at the end of this month with the production moving over to the U.S. early next year.

Midas Man is being produced by StudioPow and Trevor Beattie Films. Twickenham Studios Chairman Sunny Vohra and former Lionsgate UK President Nicola Pearcey are among the exec producers. It is being made in association with Er Dong Pictures, which is due to distribute the film in China. Mister Smith is handling world sales and had inked a handful of International deals. The original screenplay is based on a screen story by Brigit Grant and written by Jonathan Wakeham. Leno is repped by ICM.