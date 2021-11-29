Javier Bardem Pic ‘The Good Boss’ Receives Record 20 Nominations At Spain’s Goya Awards

Nominations have been unveiled for Spain’s primary film awards, the Goyas, with the Javier Bardem-starring comedy-drama The Good Boss racking up an all-time record of 20 nominations across 17 categories.

The film is up for Best Picture, Best Director for Fernando León de Aranoa, and Best Original Screenplay. In the acting categories, it also set another record by clocking up seven nominations: Bardem is up for Best Actor, Celso Bugallo, Fernando Albizu and Manolo Solo are up for Best Supporting Actor, Sonia Almarcha will contend for the Best Supporting Actress award, Oscar de la Fuente and Tarik Rmili are up for Best Emerging Actor, and Almudena Amor is up for Best Emerging Actress.

Finally, the pic is also nominated in the following categories: Best Original Score (Zeltia Montes), Best Production Design (Luis Gutiérrez), Best Cinematography (Pau Esteve Birba), Best Editing (Vanessa L. Marimbert), Best Art Direction (Cesar Macarrón), Best Costume Design (Fernando García), Best Makeup and Hairstyling (Almudena Fonseca), Best Sound (Iván Marín, Pelayo Gutiérrez, Valeria Arcieri) and Best Special Effects (Raúl Romanillos and Miriam Piquer).

Produced by The Reposado P.C. and The Mediapro Studio, The Good Boss sees Bardem play a scheming factory boss whose plans to control his workforce begin to backfire. It is representing Spain in this year’s Oscar race.

Elsewhere at the Goyas, Pedro Almodovar’s Parallel Mothers will also compete for Best Film, alongside Clara Roquet’s Libertad, Iciar Bollain’s Maixabel and Marcel Barrena’s Mediterráneo.

León de Aranoa, Almodóvar and Bollain will compete alongside The Daughter helmer Manuel Martín Cuenca for Best Director.

The 2022 Goya Awards will be held on February 12, 2022 at Les Arts de València.