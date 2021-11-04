Japan Society & ACA Cinema Project Series To Screen Works From Naomi Kawase, Sadao Yamanaka & More

EXCLUSIVE: The second ACA Cinema Project series, “Flash Forward: Debut Works and Recent Films by Notable Japanese Directors,” has set its lineup for a hybrid program that will run from December 3-23. Presented by the New York-based non-profit Japan Society and the Japanese government’s Agency for Cultural Affairs, in collaboration with the Visual Industry Promotion Organization, the event will be comprised of 20 films streaming in the U.S. on Japan Society’s Virtual Cinema hub, along with two in-person screenings on December 11 and 17.

Highlighting the early efforts of now-established contemporary filmmakers, the program takes a look at six of Japan’s well-known directors: Naomi Kawase, Miwa Nishikawa, Shuichi Okita, Junji Sakamoto, Akihiko Shiota and Masayuki Suo. Pairing each of their debuts with a recent work, the series presents two facets of their careers. (Scroll down for the full list.) Panel discussions will also be held with some of the filmmakers and available to stream worldwide.

Series highlights include festival regular Kawase’s 1997 debut Suzaku, a family drama that won the Cannes Camera d’Or, making the director the youngest to take the prize. In collaboration with the National Film Archive of Japan, Japan Society will further present new 4K restorations Sadao Yamanaka’s Tange Sazen And The Pot Worth A Million Ryo in its North American premiere, and Priest Of Darkness, an international premiere. These will screen at Japan Society’s auditorium in midtown. A contemporary of Ozu and Naruse, Yamanaka died at the age of 28, leaving behind a small but acclaimed body of work which inspired such filmmakers as Akira Kurosawa, Seijun Suzuki and Kazuo Kuroki.

Japan Society recently held the 15th edition of Japan Cuts: Festival Of New Japanese Film, the largest celebration of Japanese cinema in North America.

Here’s the full list of films for the upcoming event:

Debut and recent works

Suzaku, dir: Naomi Kawase, 1997

Vision, dir: Naomi Kawase, 2018

Wild Berries, dir: Miwa Nishikawa, 2003

The Long Excuse, dir: Miwa Nishikawa, 2016

The Chef Of South Polar, dir: Shuichi Okita, 2009

Ora, Ora Be Goin’ Alone, dir: Shuichi Okita, 2020

Knockout, dir: Junji Sakamoto, 1989

The Projects, dir: Junji Sakamoto, 2016

Moonlight Whispers, dir: Akihiko Shiota, 1999

Farewell Song, dir: Akihiko Shiota, 2019

Fancy Dance, dir: Masayuki Suo, 1989

Talking The Pictures, dir: Masayuki Suo, 2019

Priest Of Darkness, dir: Sadao Yamanaka, 1936

Tange Sazen And The Pot Worth A Million Ryo, dir: Sadao Yamanaka, 1935

Filmmakers on the rise

The Albino’s Trees, dir: Masakazu Kaneko, 2016

Blue Hour, dir: Yuko Hakota, 2019

A Boy Sato, dir: Omoi Sasaki, 2017

Forgiven Children, dir: Eisuke Naito, 2020

My Atomic Aunt, dir: Kyoko Miyake, 2013