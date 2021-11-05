Janet Mock To Direct ‘International Sweethearts of Rhythm’ For Sony Pictures, Elizabeth Banks And Amy Pascal Producing

Skip to main content
(L-R) Janet Mock, Elizabeth Banks and Amy Pascal Anonymous Content; Mega

EXCLUSIVE: With her Emmy-winning show Pose coming to an end, write and director Janet Mock looks to have found her follow-up feature as she has signed on to direct and rewrite The International Sweethearts of Rhythm for Sony Pictures. A previous draft was written by Pulitzer Prize winning writer Suzan-Lori Parks with Amy Pascal, Susan Tarr, Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman will produce

Plot details are being kept under wraps for the project, which is in early development. Eric Fineman will oversee for Pascal Pictures. Alison Small is Executive Producer for Brownstone.

Mock’s star has been on the rise ever since Pose creator Ryan Murphy took her under his wing and gave her a key role in the writer’s room on Pose in its first season. She would go on to be one of the major architects of the show serving as co-executive producer, writer and director until its series finale this past summer. She would also serve as a writer on Murphy’s first Netflix series, Hollywood. 

She is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content. Banks and Handelman and Brownstone Productions are represented by UTA, Untitled Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.

 

