James Lapine Signs With WME

WME has inked stage director, playwright, screenwriter and librettist James Lapine in all areas.

Lapine wrote the book for and directed Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods, Passion, and the multi-media revue Sondheim on Sondheim.

He also directed Merrily We Roll Along, as part of Encores at New York City Center. With William Finn, he teamed on March of the Falsettos and Falsettoland, later presented on twice Broadway as Falsettos; A New Brain; Muscle, and Little Miss Sunshine.

He has also directed on Broadway David Henry Hwang’s Golden Child; The Diary of Anne Frank; Michel Legrand’s Amour, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, the 2012 revival of Annie, and his stage adaptation of the famous Moss Hart autobiography Act One, which premiered at Lincoln Center Theater on the Beaumont stage.

With Frank Rich, he co-produced and also directed the HBO documentary Six by Sondheim for which he received an Emmy nomination and a Peabody award. Lapine wrote the screenplay for the film version of Into the Woods directed by Rob Marshall, which was a holiday hit for Disney grossing close to $213M WW and the film Custody which he also directed.

His book, Putting it Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I created Sunday in the Park with George, was released in August and immediately made it to the New York Times bestseller list. He is also completing a documentary In the Company of Rose about the life and times of Rose Styron: the poet, human rights activist, and widow of the famed author William Styron.

His collaboration with composer Tom Kitt and lyricist Michael Korie, Flying Over Sunset, will premiere Dec. 13 on Broadway for Lincoln Center Theater. He has written the book and directed, collaborating with the celebrated contemporary choreographer Michelle Dorrance.

Lapine has been nominated for 12 Tony Awards winning on three occasions and has received five Drama Desk Awards and the Pulitzer Prize. In 2011, he was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame and in 2015 was the recipient of the Mr. Abbott Award presented by the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers for a lifetime of exceptional achievement in the theatre.

Lapine is a member of the Dramatist Guild Council and for the last 20 years has been a mentor for TDF’s Wendy Wasserstein Project which introduces the world of theater to a select group of underserved students from New York City public high schools.