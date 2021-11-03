UK Indie Industry Veteran Jago Lee And Former Goldman Sachs Banker John Fothergill Launch ‘Audio-First’ Factual Indie; Strike Antica Deal

EXCLUSIVE: UK production industry veteran Jago Lee has joined forces with former Goldman Sachs banker John Fothergill to launch a transatlantic ‘audio-first’ factual production company focusing on turning podcasts into boxset TV.

Nerd TV founder Lee and Fothergill have opened Telltale, which is unveiled with a first-look agreement with The Revisionaries TV and podcast producer Antica Productions as part of an equity investment from the Toronto HQ’d studio.

The company, which is taking an ‘audio-first’ approach and focusing its launch slate on crime, history and adventure, said its development strategy is heavily informed by the expansion of longform narrative podcast and the trend of converting such series into boxset TV. Red Arrow President James Baker is chairing Telltale’s board.

Lee said: “We love telling complex, characterful, original stories and we know these are treasured by audience. They’re also, of course, the most challenging series to develop straight into the TV market. Telltale will take a platform agnostic approach – producing the thrilling stories we love in audio first, then evolving them into the TV and film worlds.”

Under the terms of the Antica deal, the pair will co-develop a slate for the North American market. Lee has previously partnered with Antica on several podcasts including art crime series Art Bust.

During a 20-year career, Lee has held senior roles with the likes of Peaky Blinders producer Tiger Aspect and Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain indie Blast! Films, while also founding Nerd TV, which he ran for seven years.

Fothergill spent more than a decade at Goldman Sachs, during which time he launched multiple ventures.

Antica President Stuart Coxe said: “In Jago and John, we found independent producers of like-minded content, business goals and storytelling perspectives. With Antica’s Telltale investment, we look forward to growing our collective footprint and providing our partners with an even wider breadth of projects across film, tv, and audio.”