‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Season 15 Trailer: Cheese, Ghouls & The QAnon Shaman

It’s always sunny in Ireland?

The first official trailer for Season 15 of FX Network’s It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia offers some clues as to the latest misadventures of the Paddy’s Pub gang, and the series certainly doesn’t seem to be playing it safe a decade and a half into its record-breaking run.

As previously announced, the comedy will address the “strange new world” of the Covid era, and the trailer illustrates just that. We see someone – looks like Glenn Howerton’s Dennis Reynolds – doing a good impression of the QAnon Shaman, while Frank (Danny DeVito) admits to a previous and unsavory acquaintance. Mac (Rob McElhenney) considers the priesthood, Dee (Kaitlin Olson) can’t quite grasp the lessons of MeToo and Charlie still loves cheese and ghouls.

With its season premiere, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns from a two-year hiatus to become the longest-running live-action comedy series in television history, bypassing The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet. The two-episode premiere is set for Dec. 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX and the next day FX on Hulu.

Check out the new trailer above, and let us know if you agree that’s Dennis beneath the horns.